The results on a pretty and blustery day by Lake Michigan continued to answer an old and arcane riddle: What do you do when your country spends a young century floundering to 2-7 in a two-team ruckus? You do what captain Steve Stricker did, which is bring along a bunch of absurd young talents who also weren’t present for the floundering. The tenderfoot Americans, with six rookies, eight guys yet to reach 30 and minimal scar tissue, won three of four foursomes in the morning to get to 9-3 and two of four fourball rounds in the afternoon to reach 11-5.