As of 2:24 p.m., the U.S. led five matches, the Europeans led three, and three matches were tied. If those results hold, it would be more than enough for Team USA to claim the Cup.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from a day that will either end in American triumph or with an unfathomable collapse.
What you need to know
- NBC has the Ryder Cup broadcast, which can be streamed online at Peacock Premium. There is also featured match coverage on Peacock and on RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup apps.
- All 12 singles matches are now underway. The last shot of the event figures to be played somewhere before 6 p.m., although the result should be settled far earlier.
- Here are Sunday’s pairings: Xander Schauffele vs. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay vs. Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau vs. Sergio Garcia, Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson vs. Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka vs. Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau vs. Ian Poulter, Justin Thomas vs. Tyrrell Hatton, Harris English vs. Lee Westwood, Jordan Spieth vs. Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger vs. Matt Fitzpatrick.
USA’s Justin Thomas off to fast start
Justin Thomas made birdie on the first two holes of his match against Tyrrell Hatton for a quick 2-up advantage, which for a time gave the United States the lead in four of the first nine matches on the course.
Thomas and Hatton both went 1-1-1 in their first three matches this weekend.
Scottie Scheffler has world No. 1 Jon Rahm on his heels
In perhaps Sunday’s most surprising early development, American Scottie Scheffler opened a 3-up lead over Jon Rahm, the top-ranked player in the world who has been among the few bright spots for Team Europe this week.
Scheffler reeled off four straight birdies to start the third match of the afternoon. Rahm won the fifth hole, but he was facing a severe uphill climb to get back into the match. Rahm entered Sunday with a 3-0-1 record in this week’s matches.
Patrick Cantlay takes early lead over Shane Lowry
American Patrick Cantlay charged to a 3-up lead over Europe’s Shane Lowry approaching the turn, winning three holes in a row beginning at No. 4, in the second match of the afternoon. There Lowry made a bogey-5, and Cantlay, who has been playing perhaps the best golf in the world recently, made consecutive birdies.
Cantlay, a Ryder Cup rookie, has shown an unusual amount of emotion this week, and that has continued on Sunday.
Recapping Team USA’s strong Saturday
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Annihilation, the unofficial theme of the 43rd Ryder Cup, persisted through a Saturday with more than enough European frowns to suit the droves at Whistling Straits. The United States took its four-point advantage and sent it yawning out to 11-5, the largest American lead in the 42-year era of the U.S.-Europe concept.
The results on a pretty and blustery day by Lake Michigan continued to answer an old and arcane riddle: What do you do when your country spends a young century floundering to 2-7 in a two-team ruckus? You do what captain Steve Stricker did, which is bring along a bunch of absurd young talents who also weren’t present for the floundering. The tenderfoot Americans, with six rookies, eight guys yet to reach 30 and minimal scar tissue, won three of four foursomes in the morning to get to 9-3 and two of four fourball rounds in the afternoon to reach 11-5.
That meant the droves of American fans can travel the two-lane roads to spend Sunday in competitive leisure, yelling hello to players’ other halves while maybe even having an extra drink during 12 singles matches, of which Europe needs to win nine to retain the cup.