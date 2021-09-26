Europe is now on notice, put there by this ridiculous American team. Not just in Wisconsin. For the coming generation. These weren’t the same old, tired voices left to explain why a group of more gifted Americans flat-out wilted. Rather, these were new pipes singing new songs. Just listen to Patrick Cantlay — who had never before played in this event, in which wisdom and experience is supposedly paramount — deliver a message to his teammates the night before Sunday’s singles matches.
“Let’s get to 20 points,” Cantlay said he told them.
The 29-year-old knows enough about history, so much of it so ugly for the U.S. in this competition. Since the Ryder Cup shifted to its current format in 1979 — the U.S. vs. all of Europe, with two 12-man teams — no team had racked up such a gaudy total. This was about the 2021 Cup, of course. But there was an edge to this American team that said it was about those to come as well.
“I wanted to send a message,” Cantlay told NBC off the 18th green.
The message was punctuated by the laser of a tee shot Collin Morikawa hit into the par-3 17th, a kick-in for birdie that provided the half-point that clinched what had been a formality for hours, a 19-9 victory for the United States. They didn’t quite reach those 20 points. But over the course of the week at Whistling Straits, the message was pounded home by the six players who entered as Ryder Cup rookies and now leave as the absolute core of an American future that looks like a juggernaut.
Those players should be listed here for the record and for posterity, though they figure to be back again and again and again: Cantlay and Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler, Harris English and Daniel Berger. Yes, this was a pounding by the Americans, and the statistical leader was veteran Dustin Johnson, who won each of his five matches. But the combined record of the six new teammates: 14-4-3.
“I don’t think this is just a win,” Morikawa told NBC after his halved match with Viktor Hovland provided the clinching half-point. “I think this is a dominant win.”
That’s not just momentum that can carry forward. This is a confident, accomplished, brash core for future teams. For the first time since 1995, neither Phil Mickelson nor Tiger Woods teed it up for the American side. Mickelson was on-site as a smiling vice-captain for Steve Stricker. Woods was back home in Florida, recovering from his horrific car accident. The lack of star power felt not like a loss. Rather, it was a cleansing.
“I think it’s a different group of guys,” said Brooks Koepka, who has now been on two victorious Ryder Cup teams with just one loss. “Just a lot more fun that years past.”
Most of these rookies don’t figure to be one-and-done Ryder Cuppers, no Ryan Moores or Jeff Overtons or Vaughn Taylors among them. Morikawa, who went 3-0-1, is but 24 — and owns two major titles. Cantlay just won the FedEx Cup, the PGA Tour’s season-long competition. Schauffele took the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. And that list doesn’t include Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, or Jordan Spieth — all 28, all major champions. Nor does it include Patrick Reed, left off this team despite a 7-3-2 record in three previous Ryder Cups, or Koepka, a four-time major winner. Both are 31. Both figure to be back — for years.
Given that configuration — so much capability and flair and youth — how are future American captains going to work in new blood? The answer: They have to. Whatever success the United States has had in this biennial competition since the century began has been propelled by players who don’t bear the scars of their forebears.
Maybe American captains should have been thinking as Stricker did all along. In 2008, Europe was coming off three straight victories — the two most recent absolute demolitions of the American side, each 18½-9½ routs. So American captain Paul Azinger assembled a team at Valhalla in Kentucky that, in some ways, resembled Stricker’s side in Wisconsin: Six rookies to go by the old standbys, Mickelson and Woods and Jim Furyk. Led by Anthony Kim and Hunter Mahan — not to mention Boo Weekley and J.B. Holmes — those rookies went 9-4-8, contributing to 13 American points.
Which could get you to start digging, after which comes a clear conclusion: Experience, for American Ryder Cup players, isn’t an advantage. It’s a detriment, and not just because Woods and Mickelson combined to go 0-6-0 during the 2018 debacle in France. Go back to the beginning of this century, the point in the calendar that tells you when the Americans began a string of dropping seven of nine Ryder Cups. Between 2002 and 2018, U.S. captains tapped 35 rookies to play alongside 73 veterans.
The rookies’ record, over the entirety of that time: 50-47-26. The record of the Americans who have been there before: 97-136-39.
The rookies weren’t the problem. They were the solution. And now, this collection suggests a new era in the competition.
It would be jingoistic to believe that a single drubbing over one weekend alongside Lake Michigan automatically begets a fundamental change in the nature of this competition. A fresh glimpse of what this means to the Europeans came in the greenside interview of Rory McIlroy, the Northern Irishman who should be the flag-bearer for this generation of Euros. Yet he went 1-3 here, winning only his Sunday singles match against Schauffele, one of the aforementioned first-timers.
And here was McIlroy, breaking down. He has won four majors and blown the Masters. Never has there been a public reaction like this.
“I’ve never really cried or gotten emotional over what I’ve done individually,” McIlroy said on NBC. “I couldn’t give a s---.”
This competition: It’s clear he gives a s---.
That will matter two years from now in Rome, because the Americans haven’t won back-to-back Ryder Cups since — get this — 1991 and ’93. But look at what happened at Whistling Straits, and it’s hard not to wonder: How won’t the United States win more Ryder Cups with more regularity over, say, the coming decade.
It’s not just the rising American tide, what with 10 players in the top 13 of the world rankings. It’s Team Europe at a crossroads, because old warhorses Lee Westwood (48), Ian Poulter (45), Paul Casey (44) and Sergio Garcia (41) can’t lift a continent forever. Of that quartet, only the Spaniard Garcia — pairing with the incomparable Jon Rahm, his compatriot — managed even a single point before Sunday. The others went a combined 0-8-0. More than that: Some longtime European pillars — Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari among them — weren’t deemed worthy of inclusion.
Two years between now and Rome is a golfing lifetime. Form can be lost and rediscovered. New stars can, and certainly will, emerge from all corners of Europe.
But this American Ryder Cup team isn’t emerging. It is here. What happened at Whistling Straits counts as one Ryder Cup victory. It felt, though, like a precursor to many more.