But this time was different — Sunday was the first road start of Heinicke’s career, with winds gusting at almost 20 mph and raucous cheers coming from the Bills fans at Highmark Stadium.
Heinicke dropped back on second and six with 11:48 left in the second quarter and threw a pass intended for wide receiver Terry McLaurin, only for Bills safety Jordan Poyer to step in front of it for an interception. Three plays later, the Bills scored a touchdown to increase their lead.
Heinicke struggled in Washington’s 43-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday, and so did the offense as a whole. The former backup from Old Dominion finished the game 14-for-24 passing for 212 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, along with a rushing touchdown.
“Offensively, I think getting into the situation we did, a couple times I thought Taylor pressed a little bit and tried to make a little bit more happen than he needed to,” Coach Ron Rivera said.
Was Heinicke pressing?
“Sometimes,” Heinicke said. “When you’re down by 20 points, you just want to make something happen. I just have to realize, one possession at a time, one play at a time, and as long as we keep going down and scoring, we’ll be in the game, and pressing and throwing picks is definitely not going to help that.”
Heinicke’s second interception came with 3:14 in the third quarter, deep in Washington territory with the team trailing 33-14. He went through his progressions, stepped up in the pocket and threw a pass into triple coverage that Micah Hyde picked off.
“There’s big plays to be had, but at the same time, there are bad plays to be had,” Heinicke said of his interceptions. “And I just got to eliminate that.”
Heinicke showed some flashes of his playmaking ability when, one possession after hitting running back Antonio Gibson for a screen pass that turned into a 73-yard touchdown, he scrambled into the corner of the end zone and dived for the pylon for a touchdown. It reminded of his similar touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last season’s playoffs and cut the Bills’ lead to 21-14 with 7:50 left in the first half.
He finished the game by leading the offense on a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas.
But in between, there wasn’t a lot for Heinicke to be excited about. He struggled to throw into the wind and also took a couple of big hits, including a shot from Bills safety Jaquan Johnson in the fourth quarter near the end zone. He said after the game that he needed to make better decisions when outside of the pocket to avoid taking too many body blows.
“I’ve got to start protecting myself a little bit better,” Heinicke said. “It’s a long season. We have 14 more games left. I don’t need to be taking hits like that. In the heat of the moment, it’s tough.”
It was just one element of a frustrating first road start for Heinicke.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a step back. It’s a learning moment, right?” Thomas said. “He made a couple bad decisions, but who doesn’t in this league? So, yeah, we got his back. I made a couple mistakes myself, and it’s just something we’ve got to bounce back from.”