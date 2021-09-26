The struggles on third down were shared by both Washington phases. Thomas fumbled after a nice catch on third and eight, J.D. McKissic was flagged for offensive pass interference on third and two (negating a 16-yard catch by Terry McLaurin), and by game’s end the offense had converted just 2 of 11 third-down attempts. Buffalo had little problem finding first downs against Washington’s defense. It found 29, actually, thanks in part to its 60 percent conversion rate on third down.