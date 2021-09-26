The negative plays — on offense and defense — often came on third down. In the first quarter alone, Thomas fumbled after a nice catch on third and eight, and running back J.D. McKissic was flagged for offensive pass interference on third and two (negating a 16-yard catch by McLaurin). By game’s end, Washington had converted just 2 of 11 third-down attempts. Buffalo, meanwhile, had little problem securing first downs. It found 29 — thanks in part to its success on third down.