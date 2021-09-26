Coming off a last-second win over the Giants on “Thursday Night Football,” Washington travels to Orchard Park, N.Y., to take on quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Follow along for live updates.

Washington Football Team (1-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium

TV: Fox

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM

Line: Buffalo -7