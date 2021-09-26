Line: Buffalo -7
What to watch for when Washington visits the Bills
After defeating the Giants on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 2, Washington had a couple of extra days to prepare for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills, who shut out the Dolphins last week after being upset by Pittsburgh in the season opener.
Allen has a shaky 56 percent completion rate through two games and has yet to rush for a touchdown this year, but after Washington allowed Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to run for 95 yards on Thursday, limiting Allen’s ability to move the chains with his legs will be a priority. The former Wyoming standout has 25 rushing touchdowns since he was drafted in 2018, more than any other quarterback. Allen has plenty of pass-catching weapons, none more dangerous than former Good Counsel star Stefon Diggs, who has been held to fewer than 70 yards receiving in both of Buffalo’s games.
Taylor Heinicke will be making his first career road start for Washington. After setting a career high with 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has a difficult matchup in Bills all-pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, so expect Heinicke to spread the ball around. Four Washington players had at least five catches against the Giants, including running back J.D. McKissic, who reemerged in the passing game with five receptions for 83 yards. Protecting Heinicke will be key after Buffalo registered six sacks last week against the Dolphins.
Washington has lost five straight road games against the Bills since its last win in Upstate New York, a 27-7 triumph on Nov. 1, 1987. That losing streak includes a shutout loss in Toronto in 2011 and a 24-9 loss in Dwayne Haskins’s first start in 2019.