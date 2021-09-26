Allen has a shaky 56 percent completion rate through two games and has yet to rush for a touchdown this year, but after Washington allowed Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to run for 95 yards on Thursday, limiting Allen’s ability to move the chains with his legs will be a priority. The former Wyoming standout has 25 rushing touchdowns since he was drafted in 2018, more than any other quarterback. Allen has plenty of pass-catching weapons, none more dangerous than former Good Counsel star Stefon Diggs, who has been held to fewer than 70 yards receiving in both of Buffalo’s games.