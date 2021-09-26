Line: Buffalo -7
Bills take 24-14 lead on short field goal
Buffalo extended its lead before halftime with a 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass after the Washington defense buckled down in the red zone. The big play on the 55-yard march was a 41-yard completion to Emmanuel Sanders. Washington used all three of its timeouts toward the end of the drive to give its offense a chance to score before the half. (Buffalo 24, Washington 14, 1:37 left in the second quarter)
Buffalo and Washington trade punts late in the first half
After a rare third-down stop led to Buffalo’s first punt of the game, Washington gave the ball right back with a three-and-out. A holding penalty negated a 33-yard punt return by Isaiah McKenzie, so the Bills will begin their next drive at their own 42-yard line. (Buffalo 21, Washington 14, 3:29 left in the second quarter)
Taylor Heinicke’s TD run pulls Washington within 21-14 in second quarter
On a blustery day in Buffalo, with wind gusts up to 20 mph, Washington caught a break on an unusual play on the ensuing kickoff, as kicker Dustin Hopkins recovered his own kick after it bounced at the Bills’ 24-yard line.
Five plays later, Taylor Heinicke scrambled for a four-yard touchdown, tucking the ball inside the same pylon that Antonio Gibson did a little more than two minutes earlier. Like that, Washington is right back in this game. (Buffalo 21, Washington 14, 7:39 left in the second quarter)
Antonio Gibson’s 73-yard touchdown catch gets Washington on the board
Washington got a much-needed boost on its latest drive courtesy of Antonio Gibson. The second-year running back took a short dump-off pass from Taylor Heinicke and outran the entire Bills defense, including cornerback Tre’Davious White, and stretched the ball just inside the pylon for a 73-yard touchdown. Gibson had gone six games, including last season’s first-round playoff loss, without a score. (Buffalo 21, Washington 7, 9:51 left in the second quarter)
Bills capitalize on Taylor Heinicke’s interception, take 21-0 lead
The Bills added to their lead with tight end Dawson Knox’s leaping 14-yard touchdown catch over linebacker Cole Holcomb. The score, Josh Allen’s third touchdown pass of the first half, came three plays after safety Jordan Poyer stepped in front of a Taylor Heinicke pass intended for Terry McLaurin and returned it to the Washington 17-yard line. (Buffalo 21, Washington 0, 10:42 left in the second quarter)
Buffalo takes 14-0 lead in second quarter on another Josh Allen TD pass
After a questionable pass interference penalty on William Jackson III extended the Bills’ drive following Logan Thomas’s fumble, Josh Allen connected with running back Zack Moss for a 17-yard catch-and-run on a short pass over the middle. Five plays later, Allen and Moss hooked up again, this time for a seven-yard touchdown. Allen scrambled away from pressure by Daron Payne on the third-down play before finding Moss wide open.
Buffalo dominated the first quarter, possessing the ball for more than 11 minutes and outgaining Washington, which only ran six plays, 144-36. (Buffalo 14, Washington 0, 12:59 left in the second quarter)
Logan Thomas’s fumble gives Buffalo excellent field position
With a third-down reception, Logan Thomas had just given Washington its first first down of the game, but as the tight end fought for extra yardage near midfield, he had the ball knocked loose by cornerback Tre’Davious White. Linebacker Matt Milano covered for the Bills at their own 47-yard line. (Buffalo 7, Washington 0, 2:11 left in the first quarter)
Washington forces a turnover on downs
With the Bills threatening to add to their lead, rookie linebacker Jamin Davis tackled Buffalo running back Devin Singletary short of the sticks on a fourth-and-short completion at the Washington 35-yard line.
Josh Allen attempted a couple of deep shots for Stefon Diggs on the stalled drive, one that sailed high thanks to pressure from Daron Payne and Chase Young, and another that slipped through his hands in the end zone, with rookie Benajmin St-Juste in tight coverage. (Buffalo 7, Washington 0, 3:09 left in the first quarter)
Washington goes three-and-out after a costly penalty
Washington finds itself in a familiar position — trailing in the first quarter — after the defense allowed a touchdown on the opponent’s opening possession and the offense went three-and-out on its first drive for the third straight week.
An offensive pass interference penalty on running back J.D. McKissic, who is starting in place of Antonio Gibson, negated a 16-yard gain by Terry McLaurin on third down. Washington then elected to punt after Logan Thomas was ruled down one yard shy of the line to gain. (Buffalo 7, Washington 0, 8:14 left in the first quarter)
Josh Allen’s touchdown pass gives Bills early 7-0 lead
Washington won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Buffalo the ball first. Jack Del Rio’s defense had a chance to force a three-and-out, but with ample time to stand in the pocket, Bills quarterback Josh Allen found receiver Gabriel Davis wide open for a gain of 23 on third-and-15 to move the chains.
That big play sparked an impressive opening drive that culminated in a sliding, 28-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who beat safety Landon Collins. Allen, who rolled out to his right on the touchdown throw, was 5 for 6 for 76 yards on the march. (Buffalo 7, Washington 0, 10:53 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: Taylor Heinicke’s wild journey to QB1
Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
- How Taylor Heinicke went from sleeping on his sister’s couch to Washington’s QB
- WFT-Buffalo preview: Washington’s defense prepares for Bills QB Josh Allen
- Chase Young, Montez Sweat learning the ‘cost of doing business’ as pass rushers
- Washington views the Bills as a model, but the QB component remains elusive
- Rookies have experienced trials early but shown progress in first two games
- Washington’s penalty issues on defense loom large ahead of challenging QB stretch
- Taylor Heinicke’s attempts to partner with Heineken fell flat. Enter Bud Light.
What to watch for when Washington visits the Bills
After defeating the Giants on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 2, Washington had a couple of extra days to prepare for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills, who shut out the Dolphins last week after being upset by Pittsburgh in the season opener.
Allen has a shaky 56 percent completion rate through two games and has yet to rush for a touchdown this year, but after Washington allowed Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to run for 95 yards on Thursday, limiting Allen’s ability to move the chains with his legs will be a priority. The former Wyoming standout has 25 rushing touchdowns since he was drafted in 2018, more than any other quarterback. Allen has plenty of pass-catching weapons, none more dangerous than former Good Counsel star Stefon Diggs, who has been held to fewer than 70 yards receiving in both of Buffalo’s games.
Taylor Heinicke will be making his first career road start for Washington. After setting a career high with 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has a difficult matchup in Bills all-pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, so expect Heinicke to spread the ball around. Four Washington players had at least five catches against the Giants, including running back J.D. McKissic, who reemerged in the passing game with five receptions for 83 yards. Protecting Heinicke will be key after Buffalo registered six sacks last week against the Dolphins.
Washington has lost five straight road games against the Bills since its last win in Upstate New York, a 27-7 triumph on Nov. 1, 1987. That losing streak includes a shutout loss in Toronto in 2011 and a 24-9 loss in Dwayne Haskins’s first start in 2019.