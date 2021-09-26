Despite Allen’s skill set, Sunday represented an opportunity for Young to break out. Buffalo’s first two weeks revealed the road map for how to limit Allen. The Pittsburgh Steelers relied on T.J. Watt’s individual dominance and pressure Allen with four pass rushers and toppled Buffalo, while the Miami Dolphins blitzed Allen and watch him carve them apart. Everything in the NFL is more complicated than it seems on the surface, but the mandate was clear: Washington needed to pressure Allen without blitzing. They needed to put the game in the hands of their defensive line.