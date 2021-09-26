Despite Allen’s skill set, Sunday represented an opportunity for Young to break out. Buffalo’s first two weeks revealed the road map for how to limit Allen. The Pittsburgh Steelers relied on T.J. Watt’s individual dominance, pressured Allen with four pass rushers and toppled Buffalo, while the Miami Dolphins blitzed Allen and watched him carve them apart. Everything in the NFL is more complicated than it seems on the surface, but the mandate was clear: Washington needed to pressure Allen without blitzing. It needed to put the game in the hands of its defensive line.