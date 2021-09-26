The boy’s father was at the ballpark, and the woman and child had been at a concession area on the concourse, police Lt. Adam T. Sharki told the Union-Tribune. Police were eager to speak to people who may have been nearby and could “give the family some peace,” Brown said, and police noted that the incident “appeared to be suspicious.”
“Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this,” Brown said. “It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look.”
Fans shared their horror over the incident on social media and found it difficult to focus on the game, which began at 4:15. “Idc what happens with this game,” one tweeted. “I am not okay after hearing what happened here today. Hug whoever you can walk or drive to and hug... And for no other reason that they can hug back. Please. Wear your heart on your sleeve and feel braver because of it. Please.”
One man who asked not to be identified told the Union-Tribune that his wife, who saw the two fall, said the toddler fell from an area with dining tables and the woman fell as she tried to grab the boy.