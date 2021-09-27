Simmons stands to lose significantly from his stance. He’ll be fined $25,000 by the NBA for skipping out on media day and with $33 million owed to him this season, this stalemate stands to get uglier if it extends to the regular season and beyond. A group of players attempted to fly out to Los Angeles last week, in hopes of getting Simmons to reverse course. Simmons told them not to bother getting on the plane. Forward Tobias Harris said if he had known Simmons was that upset after the season ended, he would’ve immediately had the whole team “pull up to Ben’s house” to work out the problems.