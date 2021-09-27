The Cowboys, with Dak Prescott back at quarterback after his 2020 season was cut short by a fractured ankle, probably have the best chance to emerge as a competent team. Prescott has totaled 640 passing yards over his first two games. The Cowboys were competitive in a loss at Tampa in the NFL’s season-opening game, then beat the Chargers in L.A. in Week 2 with improved production from their running game and defense.