For the Eagles, the loss provides a rare uneasiness. It’s the first time since 2011 that Gonzaga has lost back-to-back non-conference games.
Two Virginia teams — Freedom-Woodbridge and Unity Reed — were upset this weekend, opening their spots for others to join the fray. Prince George’s County private school Rock Creek Christian enters at No. 16, while Northern comes in at No. 20.
Most of the other top teams in the area won with ease. Two teams that posted large shutout victories will soon meet to provide next weekend’s most exciting attraction: the Battle of the 'Burn. No. 4 Stone Bridge and No. 14 Broad Run, both undefeated, will face off on Saturday night. That game, and more, will maintain the volatility that has so far defined this fall’s rankings.
1. St. John’s (4-0) Last ranked: 1
In the first weekend as the area’s top-ranked team, the Cadets posted their third shutout of the young season: a 38-0 drubbing of Pennsylvania’s Archbishop Wood.
Next: Saturday vs. Stellar Prep (Calif.), 2 p.m.
2. Archbishop Spalding (5-0) LR: 8
Nick Gutierrez scored three touchdowns as the Cavaliers earned a signature win over then-No.2 Gonzaga.
Next: Friday vs. Calvert Hall, 7 p.m.
3. Wise (3-0) LR: 3
The Pumas’ schedule continues to be unpredictable, as their game against Oxon Hill was canceled.
Next: Friday at Gwynn Park, 7 p.m.
4. Stone Bridge (5-0) LR: 4
The Bulldogs kept rolling through Loudoun County, posting 51 first-half points in a rout of Riverside.
Next: Saturday vs. No. 14 Broad Run, 7 p.m.
5. South County (3-0) LR: 5
The Stallions ran past Justice, 62-0. It’s the program’s highest scoring total since 2015.
Next: Tuesday at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
6. Gonzaga (3-2) LR: 2
The Eagles lost to a local opponent for the first time since 2019, falling to Spalding, 20-13.
Next game: Friday vs. Avalon, 7 p.m.
7. Good Counsel (3-2) LR: 6
Elijah Moore caught two touchdown passes in the Falcons’ 29-21 comeback win over Mount St. Joseph.
Next: Friday at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.
8. Quince Orchard (4-0) LR: 7
Steven Sannieniola had a 70-yard touchdown run in the Cougars’ 36-0 win over Damascus.
Next: Friday vs. Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.
9. DeMatha (3-1) LR: 9
The Stags had a bye last week.
Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
10. C.H. Flowers (4-0) LR: 10
The Jaguars pounded Bowie, 39-0 — their second shutout of the fall.
Next: Saturday vs. Laurel, 2 p.m.
11. Northwest (4-0) LR: 11
The Jaguars conceded points for the first time this season but still earned a 29-9 victory over Richard Montgomery.
Next: Friday vs. Walter Johnson, 6:30 p.m.
12. Archbishop Carroll (4-0) LR: 12
The Lions’ game against Ballou was canceled due to health and safety concerns.
Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, 2 p.m.
13. Independence (5-0) LR: 13
The Tigers posted their first shutout of the season, a 40-0 win over Dominion.
Next: Friday vs. Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.
14. Broad Run (5-0) LR: 14
The Spartans handed Woodgrove its first loss of the season, 44-0.
Next: Saturday vs. No. 4 Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
15. Sherwood (4-0) LR: 17
The Warriors kept their hot start alive with a 41-14 win over Einstein.
Next: Friday at Northwood, 6:30 p.m.
16. Rock Creek Christian (3-1)
Playing an ambitious national schedule, the Eagles’ only stumble so far came in late-August against Ohio power St. Edward.
Next: Saturday vs. Friendship Collegiate, 2 p.m.
17. Tuscarora (4-1) LR: 19
The Huskies bounced back from last week’s loss by trampling Briar Woods, 42-8.
Next: Friday at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
18. Madison (3-1) LR: 20
The Warhawks defense posted a second straight shutout, as Madison topped Langley, 48-0.
Next: Friday at Marshall, 7 p.m.
19. Dunbar (2-0) LR: 18
The Crimson Tide enjoyed a bye last week.
Next: Friday at Ballou, 6 p.m.
20. Northern (4-0) LR: NR
Led by senior quarterback Zach Crounse, the Patriots look like a title contender out of Calvert County.
Next: Friday at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 15 Freedom-Woodbridge, No. 17 Unity Reed.
On the bubble: Battlefield, Heritage, Huntingtown, Paul VI, Robinson.
Read more: