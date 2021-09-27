Once he rehabbed the injury, he inched back by throwing a handful of innings in Colombia’s winter league. He also pitched for his country in the Caribbean Series. But the majors remained a goal that, before Tommy John, felt closer than ever. He had been with Class AA Harrisburg. This spring, the Nationals started him there again, testing Romero’s mid-90s fastball and sharp slider. He responded with a 2.83 ERA in 33 games and was promoted to Class AAA Rochester in September. Once there, he threw 7⅓ innings, yielding five hits and one run while striking out 11.