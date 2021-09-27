“We don’t want to force him or put any pressure on him,” Lue said at Monday’s media day. “We want to make sure he’s rehabbing and doing everything he can to get back as soon as possible. If that’s next season, it’s next season.”
But Leonard, who was the headliner of this summer’s free agency crop, explained that he chose to re-sign with the Clippers on a four-year, $176 million contract in August because it provided an added degree of financial security that made him feel more comfortable pursuing a return this season.
If Leonard had wanted to maximize his earnings, he could have re-signed on a two-year, $82 million contract with a player option for the 2022-23 season — also known as a “1+1” contract — and then opted out next summer to sign a five-year contract worth more than $230 million.
“I wanted to play,” Leonard said in his first extended comments about his contract decision. “The best situation for me, to me, was to do a ‘1+1,’ opt out and then sign a long-term, five-year deal. But there’s a lot of concerns that that brings up, for you [media] guys and your job. It creates story lines that I’m going to leave the team. I wanted to secure some money, and I wanted to come back if I was able to this year. If I had took the ‘1+1,’ I probably would have not played just to be cautious and then opted out into the five-year.”
Leonard is well aware of the attention paid to him when he is a pending free agent. The 30-year-old forward led the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 title in his contract year, then bolted for the Clippers after months of rumors. Before last season, the Clippers signed Paul George to a long-term extension, but Leonard opted to play out the season to maximize his flexibility and leverage. Now, Leonard is locked up through at least July 2024; he has a player option on the final year of his new deal.
“A big part of it was just winning,” said Leonard, who averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season. “[The Clippers] want to win. I want to win. And I’m home. I’m comfortable with the guys on my team. I just felt like it was a good situation. ... I’m here. I’m here to be a Clipper. I’m not going to another team unless something drastic happens. I’m here for the long run.”
Leonard’s recovery timetable is the biggest question facing the Clippers, who advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history last season. Typically, ACL tears can sideline players for six to 12 months, raising the possibility that Leonard won’t be able to return before the end of the 2021-22 season.
In the past, Leonard has tended to err on the side of caution. He played just nine games for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2017-18 season while battling a quadriceps injury, and he became known for “load management” — the practice of resting a healthy player in an attempt to prevent reinjury — over the past three seasons. The 2021-22 season is likely to be the fifth in a row that Leonard does not play more than 60 games.
“Trying to get healthy is what’s next,” Leonard said. “The same stuff you usually do for a specific injury — work on it, lift weights, make sure you don’t compensate and that you’re strong and stable. Just follow that path. That’s all I can do. Take it one day at a time.”
Paul George will lead a veteran-dominated roster in Leonard’s absence, and the Clippers return all of the key figures from their deep playoff run. Scoring guard Reggie Jackson and versatile forward Nicolas Batum re-signed this summer, and defensive-minded center Serge Ibaka picked up his player option. The Clippers also added guard Eric Bledsoe via trade.
“I’m ready for the fight this year,” George said. “I’ve been in this position. It gives me a level of comfort, being the number one guy to start. I’m ready to lead. I saw what I needed to see [in the playoffs]. We trust one another. Year 12, I couldn’t imagine any other locker room that I’d rather be a part of.”