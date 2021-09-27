“To give everyone kind of the peace of mind that everyone will have the opportunity at the end of the season,” said Paint Branch Coach Michael Nesmith, a member of MPSSAA’s football committee, “they felt this was the best way to go in terms of the playoffs for this year.”
Despite the changes, competition in Maryland’s largest classification, 4A, will remain mostly the same. Defending 4A champion Wise and Montgomery County powers Northwest and Quince Orchard will still clash. Sherwood is among the traditional 4A schools that’ll escape that juggernaut by dropping to one of the state’s new classifications, 4A-3A.
3A will continue to be one of Maryland’s strongest classifications, featuring reigning champion Damascus, as well as Northern, Linganore and Franklin. Huntingtown and Douglass (2A), Dunbar (2A-1A) and Fort Hill (1A) will contend in their classifications.
— Kyle Melnick
Undersized Oakton finds ways to adapt
The Oakton Cougars are one of the biggest early-season surprises in Northern Virginia. The team entered its bye week 4-0, the program’s best start since 2011.
The winning ways are relatively new to a Vienna school that is coming off a rough stretch of four years in which they won five total games, including a winless 2018.
Through four games this fall, the Cougars are averaging 32.8 points. It took them just three games to eclipse their point total from all of last spring’s seven contests. Coach Mel Morgan said the key to the program’s offensive awakening has been a willingness to adapt.
“We’ve changed our playbook slightly to match the players we have and don’t have,” he said. “We want to play to our strengths instead of trying to stick a square peg in a round hole.”
That meant the Cougars had to admit they were rarely going to have more size than their opponents. It’s an issue Oakton constantly deals with on both sides of the ball, hoping each fall to get a handful of lineman that might eclipse 200 pounds.
Inevitably, the Cougars still lack beef up front. But they use any size differential to fuel their effort on game day.
“We talk about how David had one rock,” Morgan said. “Because it’s inevitable; every time they get off the bus they can see it. We’re the smallest team in every game we play.”
Oakton is using speed and savvy play-calling to its advantage this year.
“None of those kids are scared,” Morgan said. “Whether they’re undersized or not, we’re going to lace them up and play.”
— Michael Errigo
HALFTIME
Players of the week
WR/QB/S Dug McDaniel, Paul VI. The senior continued to thrive in his all-purpose role for the Panthers. He rushed for three touchdowns, passed for another, added 10 tackles, broke up two passes and forced a fumble that led to a touchdown as Paul VI rallied from a 28-7 deficit to beat St. James School, 43-42.
RB Dre’Quan Smith, Blake. The senior rushed for 317 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in the Bengals’ 36-20 win over Watkins Mill.
LB Jaylen Boyd, Gwynn Park. The senior had 13 tackles (six for loss) and two sacks in a 41-0 drubbing of Friendly.
DL Gilbert Tongrongou, Forest Park. The towering Tongrongou, a Boston College commit, served as an emergency kicker for the Bruins and nailed a 25-yard game-winning field goal in double overtime of his team’s 25-22 win over Potomac (Va.). It was his first-ever field goal attempt.
Games to watch this week
Good Counsel at Ryken, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Huntingtown at St. Charles, 7 p.m. Friday
Stone Bridge vs. Broad Run, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Segra Field
Laurel at C.H. Flowers, 2 p.m. Saturday
McNamara turns corner with 4-0 start
For the past few years, McNamara has been the odd team out in the five-team upper division of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. There are the four national powerhouses — St. John’s, Gonzaga, Good Counsel and DeMatha — and then there are the Mustangs, who lost to all four by at least two touchdowns in 2019.
Before this season, McNamara Coach Keita Malloy acknowledged that his team lacked the talent of its four division foes, who bring in talented, Division I-level players. “We don’t get a ready-made product,” he said of the situation at McNamara.
But the Mustangs, led by senior quarterback Jordan Adams, have made strides this fall, highlighted in Saturday’s 21-7 win against St. Mary’s Ryken. The Knights play in the lower division of the WCAC, and yet they had beaten McNamara in three straight years, plus in this year’s shortened spring season.
Taking care of business Saturday was an important step for the Mustangs, and they have a chance to take another step this weekend when they play No. 12 Carroll.
-Jake Lourim
Potomac RB bursts out
On the first play of overtime, Friday night against Laurel, Potomac running back Jamare Glasker made sure his team knew exactly what he had planned.
“I told my center before the play, ‘I’m going right there up [behind you,’ ” the senior said. And Glasker did just that, charging down the heart of the field on the opening play and scoring a touchdown.
Potomac missed its extra point, and Laurel converted its try after a matching TD.
Even in a loss, Glasker was a force. He was the first to get into the end zone, fielding a tipped pass and taking it in for an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Glasker made impact plays on special teams as well, setting up Potomac’s game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter with a kickoff return out to the opposing 40-yard line.
He finished with 123 rushing yards and 240 all-purpose yards. Through three games this season he has rushed for 342 yards and six touchdowns.
“He’s the stud that I thought he was,” Coach Ronnie Crump said. “He comes to play, he loves big games. I’m proud of him.”
