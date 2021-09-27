As the three-pointer has swept through professional basketball over the past decade, players have honed a variety of crafty methods for drawing fouls on jump shots. The foul-hunter might pump-fake to draw a defender off his feet, then lean into him while flinging the ball toward the hoop. Or he might quickly swing his off arm up to hook a defender’s hand to draw a reach-in foul. Or he might exaggerate the sway to his shooting motion, kicking out his legs to create contact. Or he might slam on the brakes and lean backward or sideways to force contact with a trailing defender who couldn’t stop in time.
These maneuvers have long irked fans, coaches, players and commentators. During a 2019 playoff series against James Harden and the Houston Rockets, Steve Kerr lamented the increased “deception” in the modern game. “I don’t remember people falling down on three-point shots all the time when I played,” the Golden State Warriors Coach said. Back in May, during a playoff series between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called out Trae Young for foul-hunting on behalf of “anyone who cares about actually playing basketball the right way.”
Years of public shaming proved unsuccessful, so the NBA’s Competition Committee finally voted this summer to enact a crackdown on what the league has dubbed “non-basketball moves.” Under the new guidelines, the NBA has outlawed “abrupt, overt and abnormal” movement by a shooter that creates “significant” contact with a defender in an attempt to draw a foul. Rather than earning three free throws, violators will now be assessed an offensive foul in these situations.
“We want basketball to be played, not manipulated,” Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s head of officiating, explained.
The league’s referees have spent the summer going over plays from last year that will be subject to the new rules. In one clip reviewed during a staff call last week, Gary Trent Jr. leaned sharply to his left before rising to shoot a three-pointer, thereby causing significant contact with his defender, Alex Caruso. Trent’s action clearly fit the “non-basketball move” framework, triggering an offensive foul because his abrupt and abnormal movement initiated a collision.
Stephen Curry made an appearance on the teaching tape when he worked his way into the paint, rose for a midrange shot and then jumped laterally into a defender who was trailing him, prompting contact. This year, the Warriors star would be whistled for an offensive foul because his lateral jump was not part of a typical shooting motion.
In a third clip, Devin Booker was called out for swinging his legs too far forward during his follow-through on a midrange jumper. The NBA has long assessed offensive fouls to shooters who dramatically kick out their legs to draw contact, but it is now focused on more subtle, swaying leg kicks that can cause dangerous lower-body collisions. Under the new rules, defenders should be able to contest shots without worrying about being undercut.
As with the anti-flopping rules, which generated a lot of chatter when they were first implemented, the NBA is braced for an extended adjustment period from players. There is a real possibility of short-term backlash from players and fans alike, given that these are split-second judgment calls concerning ingrained behaviors that often involve stars and take place during late-game situations. Just imagine the angst if a referee improperly applies the new rule in the fourth quarter of a close game, thereby nullifying a chance for three free throws and simultaneously plunging a star like Harden or Young into foul trouble.
Guardrails do exist to protect against an overcorrection. A shooter is still allowed to stop-and-pop anywhere on the court if he jumps straight up into his shooting motion. If there’s contact in that situation, it’s still a defensive foul. A shooter is still allowed to pump-fake to draw a defender into the air. If he rises normally after the fake and draws contact, that’s still a defensive foul. And a shooter is still allowed a normal drift forward with his legs during his shot attempt. If a defender runs into him in that situation, it’s a defensive foul.
Referees will have one final option at their disposal: the no-call. If a shooter attempts a “non-basketball move” like stopping short but only makes marginal contact, the game can continue without a foul either way.
The NBA hopes these new rules will create a more level playing field for defenders and a more free-flowing experience overall. For many viewers, there’s only one proper response to the anticipated reduction in shenanigans: Thank you, it’s about time.