As the three-pointer has swept through professional basketball over the past decade, players have honed a variety of crafty methods for drawing fouls on jump shots. The foul-hunter might pump-fake to draw a defender off his feet, then lean into him while flinging the ball toward the hoop. Or he might quickly swing his off arm up to hook a defender’s hand to draw a reach-in foul. Or he might exaggerate the sway to his shooting motion, kicking out his legs to create contact. Or he might slam on the brakes and lean backward or sideways to force contact with a trailing defender who couldn’t stop in time.