The Packers may have mishandled Rodgers by failing to communicate with him about personnel moves in recent seasons, but they won their stare-down by refusing to trade him. Had the Packers blinked, Rodgers may have been playing for the 49ers, who showed interest in Rodgers when word first leaked that he was unhappy. (That interest, which became public after the fact, may have contributed to the icy postgame greeting between Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur, whose close friendship was tested.) Why put up with Rodgers’s drama? He and the Packers showed why on that final incredible drive.