The Los Angeles Rams asserted themselves as the team to beat in the NFC. The Buccaneers are still the reigning champions, so the Super Bowl goes through Tampa Bay. But no team has played a more impressive game than the Rams’ 34-24 trouncing of the visiting Bucs, a result that may be a difference-maker for seeding in January.
Brady entered with nine touchdown passes this season and at least 30 points scored in nine consecutive games, playoffs included, during a 10-game winning streak that dated from December. The Rams finally found a way to stop Brady, and it involved a whole lot of Aaron Donald. Led by a vintage Donald performance, the Rams pressured Brady and used the deep passing of Matthew Stafford to take full control — the Bucs scored a cosmetic touchdown with just more than a minute remaining.
In three games, Stafford already has shown why Coach Sean McVay wanted him. Stafford has unlocked a portion of McVay’s playbook that had not been accessible with Jared Goff. The Rams took control just after halftime, when Stafford launched a 75-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Jackson, whose ability to sprint past safeties remains ageless. With Stafford as his triggerman, McVay’s offense is more explosive than ever.
The Packers and 49ers played a classic packed with sublots. “How can you not be romantic about football, man?” Aaron Rodgers asked on NBC after the Packers’ exhilarating, 30-28 victory Sunday night. He had just flung two passes to Davante Adams, the best wide receiver he has ever played with, that covered 42 yards in less than 37 seconds, setting up Mason Crosby’s game-winning 51-yard field goal as the clock struck zero.
The Packers may have mishandled Rodgers by failing to communicate with him about personnel moves in recent seasons, but they won their stare-down by refusing to trade him. Had the Packers blinked, Rodgers may have been playing for the 49ers, who showed interest in Rodgers when word first leaked that he was unhappy. (That interest, which became public after the fact, may have contributed to the icy postgame greeting between Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur, whose close friendship was tested.) Why put up with Rodgers’s drama? He and the Packers showed why on that final incredible drive.
Rodgers needed the last-minute comeback only because of Jimmy Garoppolo, for whom every drive feels like a referendum. The 49ers pivoted to Trey Lance in the draft after failing to land Rodgers, and the fan base has clamored for the athletic, inexperienced rookie. Those calls grew loudest after a fourth-quarter fumble, then quieted after Garoppolo led a go-ahead touchdown drive that included a passel of clutch throws into tight spaces.
Garoppolo’s only mistake may have been scoring too soon. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk caught a slant and plowed into the end zone with 37 seconds left. Had he been tackled at the 1, the 49ers may well have exhausted the clock and scored without giving Rodgers a final chance.
Justin Tucker is the ultimate weapon. The situation that the Baltimore Ravens faced Sunday afternoon — trailing by two, ball at the 48-yard line, three seconds left — would have doomed 31 other NFL teams, and most every team in the annals of the league. The Ravens sent Tucker onto the field and watched him make history.
Tucker booted the longest field goal in NFL history, a 66-yarder that bounced off and over the crossbar as time expired. It gave the Ravens a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions that only one kicker would have made possible. Tucker saved Baltimore from an unsightly loss that would have reversed the momentum it gained with last week’s electric victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens shouldn’t have needed a miracle kick to beat the Lions, who fell to 0-3, and it took a miracle play just to set it up. After Lamar Jackson took two sacks, the Ravens faced fourth and 19 with less than 30 seconds remaining, which they converted on Jackson’s 36-yard heave to Sammy Watkins. The Ravens’ offense still has issues to work out, starting with three drops by No. 1 wideout Marquise Brown. Thanks to Tucker, they can do it from a tie atop the AFC North.
Justin Fields was set up to fail. A highly drafted quarterback’s success so often hinges on his situation. Right now, the Chicago Bears have Fields in a terrible situation.
In his starting debut, Fields played behind a porous offensive line against a Cleveland Browns pass rush led by Myles Garrett. It went even worse than could have been expected: Fields completed 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards and took nine sacks, 4½ of them by Garrett, in a 26-6 loss.
The mismatch along Chicago’s offensive line dovetailed with the flaw Fields needs to fix. The biggest knock on Fields as a draft prospect was his propensity to hold the ball too long, a consequence of not moving quickly through reads. The Bears’ line is bad, but no quarterback is blameless for a sack total that gaudy.
That said, Coach Matt Nagy gave Fields no advantages with his scheme. Fields threw three passes beyond 10 yards past the line of scrimmage and none more than 20. Fields entered the NFL as one of its most athletic quarterbacks. Nagy could have done much more to use that ability as a way to help him settle in.
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have found their AFC West foil. Mahomes entered the season 16-2 against the AFC West, and none of the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders or Los Angeles Chargers have made the playoffs in the past two seasons. Things have changed for the Chiefs.
The Chargers hired Brandon Staley in no small part because they wanted a defensive mind capable of containing Mahomes. Staley’s scheme — a shell to prevent big plays and force offensive patience that still manages to remain aggressive — got its first test Sunday. The Chiefs scored three points in the first half and committed turnovers on their first three possession on the way to a 30-24 loss.
At 1-2, the Chiefs are in last place in a division they have dominated since Mahomes arrived. The Raiders are 3-0 with three victories over teams that won at least 11 games last season. The Broncos are 3-0. And the Chargers have a young quarterback in Justin Herbert who can rival Mahomes’s otherworldly arm talent.
“I’ll be honest: This is a little bit of a crossroads for us,” said Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who spoke at the postgame news conference because Reid fell ill after the game. The Chiefs should still be considered the favorites. But for the first time in his career, Mahomes is racing from the back of the pack.
The New England Patriots shouldn’t be counted out. The spotlight will fall on New England this week for Bill Belichick’s showdown against Brady. The football world will see a team apparently in shambles after the New Orleans Saints dominated the Patriots in a 28-13 victory that dropped New England to 1-2.
The Patriots are scoring 18 points per game behind first-round rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Even as the Buffalo Bills returned to form with a demolition of Washington, the Patriots shouldn’t be dismissed in the AFC East. Belichick tends to experiment early in the season to find out what he has, and the Patriots’ free agency binge means he has a lot of pieces to put together. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been very conservative with Jones.
It’s certainly possible that the Patriots just aren’t that good. But as the coaching staff loosens the reins on Jones and the new players grasp Belichick’s system, the Patriots have significant room to improve compared with the typical scuffling 1-2 team.
Ben Roethlisberger might be done. The Pittsburgh Steelers were barely competitive in a 24-10 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the division foe they usually treat like an annoying little brother. The result stemmed in part from a lack of pass rush; T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith were out with injuries. More troubling, it was tied to Roethlisberger’s continued inability to push the ball downfield.
Roethlisberger, who toyed with retirement in the offseason, entered Sunday having completed 2 of 8 deep passes, defined by Pro Football Focus as throws at least 20 yards past the line of scrimmage. Roethlisberger completed 1 of 5 deep passes Sunday, and 45 of his 58 attempts were thrown less than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage. He threw 14 completions to running back Najee Harris, including a useless swing pass on fourth and 10 during Pittsburgh’s last-gasp drive.
Roethlisberger entered the week as PFF’s 27th-best starting quarterback. The Steelers, at 1-2, have never had a losing season under Coach Mike Tomlin. Roethlisberger needs to play better to avoid snapping that streak, but given his early-season performance, it’s an open question as to whether he can.
The Panthers are building something. Beating the Houston Texans isn’t the most impressive feat, but as Carolina moved to 3-0 it showed all the reasons it could be a wild-card contender in Matt Rhule’s second season. Quarterback Sam Darnold appears to have been an excellent bet as a reclamation project, and DJ Moore is emerging as a true No. 1 wide receiver.
The rapid progress Rhule has made shows up most vividly on defense. The Panthers used all of their draft picks on defense in 2020 and used their top pick this year on cornerback Jaycee Horn, who looked the part before suffering a foot injury Thursday night. All of that talent — including a few pieces Rhule inherited — has coalesced into one of the stronger units in the NFL. With Brian Burns off the edge, 2020 first-round pick Derrick Brown in the middle and Jeremy Chinn roaming the secondary as a versatile weapon, the Panthers are forming the bedrock of a top-tier roster.