“Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night’s game against Troy,” Rich Rodriguez, ULM’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator and the former head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, tweeted.
Terry Bowden, head coach at the northern Louisiana school, said in a statement that Rhett Rodriguez had suffered a “severe trauma injury to the upper chest.” He added: “The extent of the injury and length of stay in the hospital are unknown. It would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this time. We will continue to pray for a full recovery.”
Rodriguez is a graduate transfer from Arizona, where he played for his father and former coach Kevin Sumlin, and has completed 35 of 62 passes for 337 yards and one touchdown in three games with the Warhawks.
Read more on college football: