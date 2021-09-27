There is, at least next Sunday, precedent for Rivera’s buoyancy. In 159 career games, he has lost by three or more touchdowns 13 times before this, and his teams almost always rebound well. They don’t necessarily win — Rivera is 5-7 the following week; one of those lopsided losses ended the season — but they are competitive. Only one of the losses was by more than six points, and it came in 2011, when he was a first-year coach with a rookie quarterback.