“Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage,” Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan said in a statement Sunday. “Our prayers are with Aaron’s family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him. We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident. We have been in communication with Aaron’s family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them.”