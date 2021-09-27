After a Washington touchdown cut the Bills’ lead to 21-7, Hopkins’s ensuing kickoff into a stiff wind landed at the 15-yard line and took a backward bounce toward the oncoming coverage unit. The ball went through the hands of Washington linebacker Khaleke Hudson and hit the ground, where Hopkins, who ran a 4.74-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine before being drafted in the sixth round by Buffalo in 2013, recovered it at the Bills’ 24. There are highlight videos — really — that consist entirely of kickers recovering their own onside kicks, but it rarely happens 60 yards downfield.
Fail: Buffa-woes
Since its Jay Schroeder-led 27-7 win at Buffalo on Nov. 1, 1987, Washington has lost six straight road games against the Bills. Washington has been outscored 176-60 during the streak, including a 23-0 loss at Rogers Centre in Toronto in 2011, an ugly game during which John Beck was sacked 10 times.
Hail: Antonio Gibson
The second-year running back produced the most explosive play of the game, a 73-yard catch and run in the second quarter that got Washington on the board. Before Gibson snapped a personal six-game scoreless streak with the longest play of his career, Washington had managed 42 yards on 10 plays. The team’s first three drives ended with a punt, a lost fumble and an interception.
Fail: Third down
Whether on offense or defense, Washington was dreadful on third down in its first two games, and those struggles continued Sunday. The Bills converted 9 of their 15 third downs, while Washington converted only 2 of 11 attempts. For the year, Washington ranks last in both third-down conversion rate (26.5 percent) and third-down conversion rate against (58.7 percent). It’s no surprise that the burgundy and gold ranks 29th in time of possession at just more than 26 minutes per game.
Hail: Pylon dives
There aren’t many more aesthetically pleasing ways to reach the end zone than with a pylon dive. Unfortunately for Washington, touchdowns with a high degree of difficulty are still only worth six points. About two minutes after Gibson capped his 73-yard score with a twisting leap to extend the ball across the plane of the goal line, Taylor Heinicke sacrificed his body at the same pylon. The Washington quarterback scrambled to his right, pump-faked and then committed to the run, capitalizing on the excellent field position Hopkins provided by recovering his own kick and pulling Washington to within 21-14. Heinicke’s dive was reminiscent of his touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of last season’s playoffs.
Fail: Running into walls
Washington’s trip to Buffalo can perhaps best be summed up by the video of all-pro right guard Brandon Scherff running into a wall, tripping over a crate of equipment and lying motionless on the turf as a can of Labatt Blue Light fell from the stands and narrowly missed his head. Scherff would be fine — he had the wind knocked out of him, the team said — but it initially appeared as if he may have suffered a more serious injury. The incident happened late in the first half, after an interception by Bills cornerback Taron Johnson that was negated by a penalty. Scherff, who was hustling in an attempt to prevent a touchdown on the play, remained down for a few minutes before walking off the field. He returned to action in the second half. Technically, his team did, too.
Hail: Jamin Davis
After a quiet first two games, Washington’s first-round pick finally made his presence felt against Buffalo. The linebacker had six tackles, including a fourth-down stop on a short pass to running back Devin Singletary in the first quarter that resulted in a turnover on downs.
Fail: Heinicke hype
“Is he the next Kurt Warner?” Fox play-by-play man Chris Myers asked as Heinicke took the field for Washington’s first offensive series, which ended with a three-and-out. “I don’t know. This is his fourth NFL start and his first start on the road.”
Comparisons of Heinicke to Warner, who was thrust into a starting role with the St. Louis Rams after Trent Green injured his knee during the 1999 preseason and went on to win the first of his two MVP awards that year, took a hit Sunday. Warner had the luxury of making his first road start at lowly Cincinnati and completed 81 percent of his passes for three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Against a better defense in a more hostile environment, Heinicke threw a couple of interceptions and struggled to move the ball. It’s too early to write Heinicke off, just as it’s premature to mention him as the subject of a potential sequel to Warner’s “American Underdog” story.