Washington’s trip to Buffalo can perhaps best be summed up by the video of all-pro right guard Brandon Scherff running into a wall, tripping over a crate of equipment and lying motionless on the turf as a can of Labatt Blue Light fell from the stands and narrowly missed his head. Scherff would be fine — he had the wind knocked out of him, the team said — but it initially appeared as if he may have suffered a more serious injury. The incident happened late in the first half, after an interception by Bills cornerback Taron Johnson that was negated by a penalty. Scherff, who was hustling in an attempt to prevent a touchdown on the play, remained down for a few minutes before walking off the field. He returned to action in the second half. Technically, his team did, too.