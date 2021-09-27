Rivera had called Buffalo, an AFC powerhouse, a measuring stick for Washington’s rebuild. He worried the 43-21 loss was a signal that it hadn’t learned from the first two weeks and attributed the lack of growth to the immaturity he mentioned during training camp, which he considered Washington thinking it had arrived after winning the NFC East last season at 7-9.
“We got to mature together; we got to become a team together, got to play as a unit and play as positions,” he said. “The defensive line has to work together. The unit — pass rush and coverage — got to work together. Those are the types of things, when you got young guys out there, new guys out there together, that's something we have to continue to work on.”
These are the areas that stood out as most problematic in Sunday’s blowout loss:
The defense
The defensive struggles through three weeks might be the most concerning issue facing this team. After Bills quarterback Josh Allen dissected Washington on Sunday, the talented unit ranked in the bottom 10 of a remarkable number of statistics — including points allowed per drive (2.88), pressure rate (4.5 percent) and air yards per attempt (9.19). It has forced three-and-outs less often than only five other teams (18.8 percent), given up the sixth-most plays of 20 or more yards (13) and been taxed by the most drives of five minutes or longer (nine).
To put it simply: Washington hasn’t been able to stop anybody consistently during its 1-2 start.
Washington seemed to try to solve some of the issues midgame Sunday, trying alignments with only one linebacker, shifting around its cornerbacks and continuing to rotate three safeties. But the postgame explanations by some players made the miscues sound remarkably simple. In describing a second-quarter play on which Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders beat him for a 41-yard gain, cornerback Kendall Fuller said he was expecting Sanders, lined up in a two-receiver stack, to run a shorter route — but the Bills changed their tendencies.
“Just bad defense,” Fuller said, summing up more than just one play.
Third-down problems
After the game, Rivera and players harped on the team’s third-down struggles. Washington has allowed opponents to convert third downs 58.7 percent of the time, the league’s second-worst rate. Part of the problem Sunday was penalties again, but even when Buffalo hurt itself with flags, such as a false start on the game’s first drive, it converted on third and 15.
Asked what he thought of the play-calling on third down, Rivera defended defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio — “I have no issue with what’s being called,” he said — and noted the team needs to improve on first and second down. Washington is tied for the sixth-lowest average yards to go on third down this season (8.2).
After one particularly frustrating sequence, the broadcast cameras caught defensive end Chase Young seeming to vent to Del Rio.
“That’s just, when we come back in the building: No bulls---ting,” Young said, recounting the conversation, apparently wary some teammates might try to avoid responsibility for the struggles. “If someone bulls---s you, let me know because I ain’t having that.”
Limitations on offense
Sunday’s early defensive struggles put Washington in its first big hole of the season and shined a spotlight on quarterback Taylor Heinicke. He had struggled early in his career by throwing interceptions while trailing, and with a chance to seize the full-time starting job, he fell back into old habits, throwing two more picks into blanket coverage.
These mistakes overshadowed the team’s few bright spots — the offensive line and running back Antonio Gibson — and other concerns, such as the receiving corps outside of Terry McLaurin. The team played veteran Cam Sims more to help rookie Dyami Brown, Rivera said, but both had drops.
Still, Heinicke admitted he needed to be more patient piloting the offense.
“When you’re down by 20 points, you want to make something happen,” he said. “I just have to realize [it’s] one possession at a time, one play at a time. And as long we keep going down and scoring, we’ll be in the game. And pressing and throwing picks is definitely not going to help that.”
The most concerning old habit Heinicke fell into was allowing himself to be hit hard while running. The 28-year-old had mostly limited his scrambling to extending plays until Sunday, when he started to rush forward again in the second half. He said it helped open up the offense — he had eight carries for 21 yards and a touchdown — but the big hit he took late in the fourth quarter was a reminder of the risks of his style.
Despite the disappointments, Rivera said Washington’s last possession represented how he wants the team to move forward. He pointed out offensive coordinator Scott Turner decided that, instead of going no-huddle to attempt a comeback, he stuck to the regular scheme. Heinicke seemed calmer and conducted by far his best drive — a 10-play, 75-yard march ending with a Logan Thomas touchdown catch. (Later, Heinicke noted Buffalo was playing softer coverage because of its large lead.)
Still, Rivera looked resigned afterward. He admitted his team had “a long way to go.”
“The nice thing is it happened in the third week,” he said. “It’s a hard lesson, a tough lesson, but at the end of the day, if we respond, maybe there’s a little more maturity than I’m thinking right now.”