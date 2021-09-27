The league investigation of the Spirit was recently completed, according to two people familiar with the matter. It was opened in August to examine allegations of verbal abuse against the team’s former coach, Richie Burke, but the probe eventually widened to include allegations by multiple female employees of a toxic “old boys’ club” culture, including the use of degrading nicknames for female players by a male executive, The Post reported this month. The results of the investigation have not been made public, but an announcement is expected this week.