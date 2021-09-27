Financial terms were not disclosed, but people close to the deal said Mamo will own between 2 percent and 3 percent and the others will combine for about 3 percent. In June, Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram II bought a 1 percent share.
The deals with Yo Gotti and Mamo were struck several weeks ago, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.
United has been seeking to raise capital to develop land on the east side of Audi Field; finish the FanDuel sportsbook in the north end of the stadium; expand premium spaces; and complete the new training facility in Leesburg.
“As D.C. United continue to grow, it was important for us to add a diverse blend of experience and expertise to our ownership group to further elevate our business,” Levien and Kaplan said in a written statement. “We are really excited about the knowledge and know-how that this group of investors bring to our club.
“As we continue to evolve, we are confident the expanded ownership group will help us to further engage our fanbase — both existing and new, create additional forms of entertainment and ultimately deliver a pathway for success for our club both on the pitch and in the community.”
Yo Gotti, whose given name is Mario Mims, was a guest at the MLS All-Star Game last month in Los Angeles and was seen meeting with Commissioner Don Garber.
A native of Memphis, the 40-year-old music mogul has known Levien and Kaplan for many years through their prior ownership in the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies. Aside from being a recording artist, Yo Gotti founded his own label, Collective Music Group.
The United connection seems likely to lead to non-soccer entertainment at Audi Field. “Together,” Yo Gotti said in a written statement, “we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”
Mamo, 54, owns Capitol Petroleum Group, a major gas distributor and retailer in the D.C. area. In an interview, he said he had been approached in the past about investing in the Washington Football Team and Washington Wizards.
A native of Ethiopia, Mamo said his family owned a soccer team in Addis Ababa before immigrating to the United States in 1987.
“My love for the game is one million percent,” he said. “It’s not about the money. I love the game.”
United is counting on Mamo’s ties to the Ethiopian community — the D.C. area has the largest Ethiopian diaspora in the United States — to help drive attendance.
