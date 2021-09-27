“His timeline should get him back on the court in time for the regular season,” Griffin said Monday at media day. “That would be our hope and our view. We’re very optimistic about what that looks like. Unfortunately, I know that’s going to be taken as a very big negative for all of you. It’s really not for all of us. We’ve been dealing with it all offseason. We feel very confident about where things are and very happy with the improvements there.”
Williamson averaged a team-high 27 points to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season, earning his first all-star nod. But the top pick of the 2019 draft missed the final six games with a fractured finger. Williamson also was sidelined for the first three months of his rookie season after right knee surgery.
Beyond that, Williamson missed time in the Disney World bubble in 2020 with an undisclosed hamstring injury and suffered a right knee sprain in 2019 when his sneaker blew out during a game in his freshman season at Duke. Since he rose to national prominence as a high school phenom, Williamson has faced questions about his conditioning and weight, in part because he plays a punishing style and heavily relies on his athleticism.
“When [the foot injury] first happened, it sucked,” Williamson said. “But it’s a part of the game. I think I was overdoing it when I was training because I felt like I had this huge chip on my shoulder, this boulder. I was getting after it, overly, every day. It just happened. The process of healing has been great. Working with the team and trainer has been great.”
New Orleans, which has missed the playoffs in both of Williamson’s seasons and has reached the postseason just once since 2016, opens the preseason Oct. 4. Williamson, who will be eligible to sign a rookie contract extension next summer, said he “expects to be back” for the Oct. 20 regular season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“If you know me, I want to win,” he said. “Not making the playoffs two years in a row, like I told y’all, I can’t sit up here and say the same thing every time and get the same results. I’ve got to go do something about it. I was in the lab, honing my craft and getting after it.”
The Pelicans are trying to build chemistry under Willie Green, their third coach in as many seasons, following a summer that brought many changes. Center Steven Adams was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, guard Lonzo Ball departed for the Chicago Bulls, and guard Eric Bledsoe landed with the Los Angeles Clippers. To fill those holes, the Pelicans acquired center Jonas Valanciunas and guards Devonte’ Graham and Tomas Satoransky.
All-star forward Brandon Ingram recently gathered the Pelicans for workouts, but Williamson said his injury prevented him from joining his teammates.
“When my teammates see me, I want them to always see me with my head up high, in high spirits,” he said. “When [the injury] did happen and the time came for me to spend time and go see my teammates, I was personally down on myself. I didn’t want to be around them giving off that bad energy. I was still rehabbing. The locker room is full of great dudes, great guys. They know I would never abandon them.”