For the Wizards fans who have cheered him since he was a 19-year-old kid with visions of athletic brilliance, it was surprising. For the reporters who have found him to be one of the most thoughtful and candid interviews in the NBA, it was conflicting. For Washingtonians who admired his outspokenness on issues of social justice, the boldness in which he shared misinformation was puzzling. For me, it was the most uncomfortable I have felt listening to Beal.