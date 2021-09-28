With former Eagle Chris Long as a guest, Eli lamented the behavior of some Eagles fans as he experienced it as the Giants’ biggest star. He had told the story before, but never with visuals. “You go to Dallas, you see some people — they might give you a high-five. You go to Philly, you’re getting the double bird right away from a 9-year-old kid.” Egged on by Peyton, he considered: “I would give the bird — I don’t know, can we do that [on TV]? I’m sure you can blur that out, right? A double bird by a 9-year-old and they’re saying things about my mom and Peyton. I can’t tell you what they said about Mom.”