Meyer said he was “really excited” to get Arnold and added that he had hoped to land the fourth-year tight end in free agency. Instead, Arnold signed with the Panthers in March after stints with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, but now he’ll have a chance to put his stamp on a Jaguars roster that didn’t have much at his position. The addition of Arnold comes approximately six weeks after Jacksonville released Tim Tebow, who had tried to make the team as a tight end after starring for Meyer as a quarterback at the University of Florida.