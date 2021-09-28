“We have to improve a lot of areas of our teams, and just seemed like it might be a good, fresh start for C.J.,” first-year Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said at a news conference. “I love C.J. Spent a lot of time with him and his parents. I think it’s going to be good for both of us.”
Asked why he thought Henderson needed a fresh start after arriving in Jacksonville just last year, Meyer replied, “Well, he missed a lot of games, and we just think it’s best for both.”
Selected by a Jaguars regime that was subsequently swept out after last year’s 1-15 season, Henderson quickly made a positive impression in a 2020 season opener that would finish as Jacksonville’s only victory. His size and speed, lauded Monday by Meyer, reminded some of Ramsey, as did Henderson’s flash of playmaking ability.
As the team’s season spiraled downward, though, so did Henderson’s fortunes. He injured a shoulder and missed the Jags’ fifth game, then sat out the final seven games with a groin strain. By some accounts, Henderson did not handle his physical setbacks in the manner his team would have liked to have seen.
After appearing in Jacksonville’s first two games this season, Henderson missed the team’s Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with another groin injury. More than once Monday, Meyer referred to Henderson’s struggles to “stay healthy.” He also pointed to the development of another young cornerback, 2021 second-round pick Tyson Campbell, and the return of nickelback Tre Herndon this week from a knee injury.
In addition, Meyer said Carolina was “aggressive” in its pursuit of Henderson. Panthers Coach Matt Rhule described the trade as “an opportunity for us to go get a top-15 pick for two and a half more years.”
“It’s not a shortsighted thing; [it’s] a long-term thing, and hopefully we can get the best out of him,” Rhule added. “I have no debate at all about C.J.’s talent. Where he is now as a player, I don’t know those things, because I haven’t been around him.”
Rhule’s 3-0 team had a need at cornerback after losing Jaycee Horn, the eighth pick in this year’s draft, to a broken foot during a Week 3 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday. Horn was placed on injured reserve Monday and could be out for the rest of the season following planned surgery to repair multiple fractures.
In parting with his end of the deal, Rhule might be disappointing some fans who enjoyed the battery of Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold to Dan Arnold, but the trade should clear more playing time for rookie tight end Tommy Tremble. The third-round pick out of Notre Dame has reportedly impressed Carolina’s coaches, and he impressed in the game against Houston.
Meyer said he was “really excited” to get Arnold and added that he had hoped to land the fourth-year tight end in free agency. Instead, Arnold signed with the Panthers in March after stints with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, but now he’ll have a chance to put his stamp on a Jaguars roster that didn’t have much at his position. The addition of Arnold comes approximately six weeks after Jacksonville released Tim Tebow, who had tried to make the team as a tight end after starring for Meyer as a quarterback at the University of Florida.
Henderson was also a Gators standout, but not until long after Meyer had moved on to Ohio State, where he ended his decorated career as a college coach in 2018. While the second-year player didn’t last long in Jacksonville, he gets a fresh start elsewhere, as noted by Meyer.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars have started 0-3 and are seemingly on their way to another top-10 draft pick. It remains to be seen if they again use a high pick to take a shot at landing — and, ideally, hanging on to — a top cornerback prospect.