But those factors aren’t what hurt Gray on Monday night. The 23-year-old even logged seven of his 16 outs in the air. Instead, in a sixth inning that defined an otherwise sharp outing, Gray was done in by back-to-back walks before his night ended on Ryan McMahon’s three-run double — which, yes, traveled 424 feet and smacked the wall in center.
Gray had worked five scoreless innings to keep the Nationals in control. He just couldn’t quite finish, yielding four hits and three walks in 5⅓ innings. McMahon’s double just accounted for the Rockies’ only damage. The Nationals’ offense and bullpen, a rare pairing, paced them to a 5-4 win.
“Overall, in summary, I’m happy with the outing, I’m happy with how the first five innings went,” Gray said. “Obviously, still a work in progress, got to clean up the sixth. But a whole lot of positives from tonight.”
In the fourth, Keibert Ruiz and Luis García, among other Nationals, gave Gray a cushion to protect. But unlike parts of his second-to-last start of this season, the early burst of offense had little to do with elevated hits.
Alcides Escobar stirred the rally, dribbling a leadoff single to third. Behind him, Juan Soto struck out — for only the eighth time this month — before Rockies starter Germán Márquez hit Josh Bell with a literal back-foot fastball. Yadiel Hernandez followed with a line-drive single. And that’s when Washington removed altitude from the equation.
Ruiz, the Nationals’ 23-year-old catcher, stepped in with the bases juiced. He fell behind 1-2, fouled off a curve, then Márquez tried a fastball on the outer half. Ruiz flinched, considering a swing. But he resisted and, despite a cheer from the crowd, plate umpire Malachi Moore stayed still. Fans booed the close (and correct) call. Then Ruiz watched a high fastball, fouled away an inside heater and took a low one for ball four, bringing in the game’s first run.
“Great at-bat for a young kid,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “I truly believe this kid is going to hit and you’re going to see a lot more at-bats like that.”
It was an impressive show of patience by the club’s top prospect. The next batter, the 21-year-old García, bounced a single through the right side to score two. Ruiz tried to take third as the trail runner but was thrown out by right fielder Charlie Blackmon. He also slid past the base, meaning he was toast either way.
That wasn’t quite one step forward, one step back. Ruiz’s walk far outweighed a small mistake on the base paths. But fitting a major theme of the past eight weeks, the Nationals (65-92) mixed success with growing pains. In the fifth, for example, García fielded a routine grounder, took his sweet time and chucked a throw way wide of Bell at first. Three pitches later, though, García made a quick, jumping turn for an around-the-horn double play.
“I’m going to keep that message to myself. It wasn’t a very good one," Martinez said, laughing, of what he and bench coach Tim Bogar told García after the error. "But after we settled down, we talked about it and as you can see, the last throw he made he threw a change-up to Josh Bell. So it’s something that we got to work on with him.”
The back end of that sequence mattered for two reasons: It got García off the hook, and it helped keep Gray’s pitch count at 71 through five sharp innings.
But Gray entered the sixth and found a wall while leading 4-0. Garrett Hampson led off with a single, pulling a high-and-inside fastball. Hampson had replaced second baseman Brendan Rodgers, whom Gray hit in the helmet with a fastball in the first. (Rodgers passed initial concussion tests, the Rockies said, and would continue to be evaluated.) And after Hampson’s knock, Gray lost command against Blackmon and Trevor Story, Colorado’s most dangerous batters.
Against Blackmon, Gray threw two change-ups, his least-used pitch, that were nowhere near the zone. Against Story, he sprayed a slider, a curveball and two fastballs, issuing a free pass on four pitches. And once C.J. Cron flied out to left, McMahon crushed a waist-high fastball to center to make it 4-3. Quickly, Bogar emerged from the dugout and pulled Gray. He finished at 90 pitches, the final 19 looming large.
“I definitely was a little bit more winded after” sprinting out a bunt attempt for the last out in the top of the sixth,” Gray said. “That’s just part of the game ... Just have to be more conscious of what I’m doing at the plate there in terms of what I want to do for the team, and looking at the score, things like that. But yeah, that was just a bad read on my part and it probably affected me just a little bit."
Still, the bullpen ditched the narrative by holding down the Rockies (71-85). Austin Voth relieved Gray, allowed a single and rebounded with two popups, stranding two. Next came Mason Thompson, a rookie who put two on — on a leadoff walk and a two-out single — before escaping the jam. Then Dave Martinez flipped his traditional bullpen roles, plugging Kyle Finnegan into the eighth ahead of Tanner Rainey in the ninth.
But even before Rainey took the mound, the Nationals added a needed insurance run on four straight singles, the last an RBI poke for Escobar. Rainey yielded a two-out walk to Story and an RBI double to Cron. Somehow, the whole combination did the trick.