“I definitely was a little bit more winded after” sprinting out a bunt attempt for the last out in the top of the sixth,” Gray said. “That’s just part of the game ... Just have to be more conscious of what I’m doing at the plate there in terms of what I want to do for the team, and looking at the score, things like that. But yeah, that was just a bad read on my part and it probably affected me just a little bit."