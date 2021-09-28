Coach Michael Locksley called this game “an opportunity to kind of define ourselves as a team.” The Hawkeyes, whose best wins have come against Indiana and then-No. 9 Iowa State, will be the Terps’ most challenging test yet. Maryland needed a field goal as time expired to win at Illinois, and the Terps managed to get past West Virginia in their season opener. But they’re still sitting just outside the Associated Press top 25.
Maryland was ranked No. 21 early in the 2019 season, Locksley’s first as head coach, but after winning their first two games, the Terps stumbled to a 3-9 finish. Maryland hasn’t been in the top 20 since 2003.
That’s why the implications of a win Friday would be massive. The Terps could climb to their highest ranking in nearly two decades. They would have their first 5-0 start since 2001, when they won the ACC title. For a program that hasn’t gone to a bowl game since 2016, the prospect of seven, eight or maybe even nine wins could suddenly seem like a realistic goal, even with a difficult Big Ten schedule ahead. With a win in this high-stakes matchup on national television, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa would garner more national attention than he already has thanks to a strong start in the first four games.
And that’s also probably why Locksley focused more on the mistakes than the positives in Saturday’s 37-16 victory over Kent State. The Terps racked up nine penalties for 120 yards. The offense committed two turnovers. A handful of drops from receivers were hidden beneath Tagovailoa’s impressive stat line: 384 yards on 31-for-41 passing with three touchdowns and one interception.
“We’ve got a locker room full of guys that are happy we won but not happy with the way we played,” Locksley said. “And we know we can play better.”
That’ll be the key for Locksley’s team when it faces Iowa and other top-tier Big Ten opponents. In addition to the Hawkeyes, the Terps still have No. 4 Penn State, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 14 Michigan and No. 17 Michigan State left on the schedule. If Maryland can’t win any of these games against ranked opponents, finishing the regular season 7-5 would be its best possible outcome.
With a short week to prepare for Friday’s game, Maryland will have to find ways to keep its offense operating efficiently against the Hawkeyes, who have the best scoring defense in the conference, allowing only 11 points per game. The Terps’ offense has thrived with Tagovailoa, and the junior quarterback is on track to break school records if his production doesn’t dip too much as the more challenging games begin. Tagovailoa is averaging 335 passing yards per game, the best mark in the Big Ten, and Maryland’s talented receivers have played key roles in his success.
Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the season against Kent State on a pass that bounced off the hands of sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, but for the most part, he has avoided major errors. In the past two games, the Terps have lost three fumbles, and the matchup with Iowa will be the first of a few difficult tasks for the offense.
“I’m most looking forward to how we bounce back from our mistakes,” senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis said. “We don’t play to a team. We don’t play to a scoreboard. We play to a standard. I just want to see how can we be a better Maryland every week.”
With maturity and experience, Maryland’s Dontay Demus Jr. has become a big-play wide receiver with a big-time future
Defensively, injuries are piling up. Two starters — linebacker Fa’Najae Gotay and cornerback Deonte Banks — are out indefinitely with injuries that required surgery. Starting linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and freshman linebacker Branden Jennings, who had been filling in for Gotay, left the Kent State game with injuries, and Locksley provided no update afterward. Those absences could become a serious concern as Maryland dives into its Big Ten slate.
In recent years, the Terps have had strong starts that they couldn’t sustain. The 2016 team began 4-0 but then only won two of its final eight regular season games. In both 2018 and 2019, Maryland started with back-to-back wins before losing to Temple. Those early wins in 2019, each by a massive margin, brought premature hype to Maryland’s conference opener against No. 12 Penn State. But when that Friday night game arrived, after the Terps had fallen to Temple, they were blown out at home, 59-0, to start a dreary Big Ten campaign.
The players believe this season’s team is different and that an improved culture makes them less susceptible to those letdowns. The product on the field — particularly with Tagovailoa’s excellent start and more depth at most positions — has started to improve, too. Now this marquee game against Iowa gives the Terps a massive opportunity to prove how far they’ve come.