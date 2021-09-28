That’s why the implications of a win Friday would be massive. The Terps could climb to their highest ranking in nearly two decades. They would have their first 5-0 start since 2001, when they won the ACC title. For a program that hasn’t gone to a bowl game since 2016, the prospect of seven, eight or maybe even nine wins could suddenly seem like a realistic goal, even with a difficult Big Ten schedule ahead. With a win in this high-stakes matchup on national television, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa would garner more national attention than he already has thanks to a strong start in the first four games.