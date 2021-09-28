Three teams that have gotten off to strong starts have been hit particularly hard. It has been remarkable how the Baltimore Ravens have gotten through a destructive run of injuries to start 2-1. They lost their three best running backs and cornerback Marcus Peters for the season. First-round pick Rashod Bateman is on injured reserve, leaving the receiving corps limited. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has missed the past two games. Coach John Harbaugh has done a great job keeping everything together and quarterback Lamar Jackson has been excellent, but it remains to be seen how he’ll hold up while carrying such a heavy rushing load.