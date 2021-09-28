The rookie quarterbacks are having a tough time.
The four first-round draft picks who have started games this season have combined to produce a 1-9 record, and third-rounder Davis Mills is 0-1 after being forced into the Houston Texans’ lineup sooner than expected.
Other than for Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, the numbers aren’t pretty. Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars has completed only 54.2 percent of his passes and has averaged just 5.67 yards per attempt. Zach Wilson of the New York Jets is at 55.2 percent and 5.98 per attempt. Lawrence and Wilson have seven interceptions apiece.
Meanwhile, Chicago Bears fans were delighted that Justin Fields got his first start, but his debut was a disaster. He completed 6 of 20 passes (30 percent) and averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt. He was sacked nine times and had a QBR of 6.0. Things were so bad that Coach Matt Nagy said Monday he’s considering Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles as the starter for the next game.
Jones has been decent, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 6.14 yards per attempt, but New England has started 1-2 heading into Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Some struggles probably should have been expected, given the talent level of the teams that drafted quarterbacks in the first round. But this has been a rough start for a celebrated and highly anticipated class of rookie passers.
Offenses are already ahead of defenses.
Normally, seasons start with defenses ahead of offenses, with passing games taking a while to get into a rhythm. Not this year. Offenses are far ahead, and eight of the top 10 defenses from a year ago have dropped significantly in the rankings.
Last year, the Los Angeles Rams allowed the fewest yards in the league. This year, even though they are 3-0, they have dropped to 20th. Washington was the No. 2 defense last year, and after three weeks, it ranks 31st. The great Tampa Bay defense that shut down Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl was sixth a season ago. Now it is 26th.
It’s easy to see why the offenses are off to better starts. There are so many mobile quarterbacks in the league now who can run around and catch the defense out of position, even when the initial play is well-defended.
Injuries are already taking a toll.
Three teams that have gotten off to strong starts have been hit particularly hard. It has been remarkable how the Baltimore Ravens have gotten through a destructive run of injuries to start 2-1. They lost their three best running backs and cornerback Marcus Peters for the season. First-round pick Rashod Bateman is on injured reserve, leaving the receiving corps limited. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has missed the past two games. Coach John Harbaugh has done a great job keeping everything together and quarterback Lamar Jackson has been excellent, but it remains to be seen how he’ll hold up while carrying such a heavy rushing load.
The San Francisco 49ers were hit harder by injuries than any other team in the NFL last year, and so far this season they’ve endured several injuries to their backfield and secondary while starting 2-1. The Denver Broncos are a surprising 3-0, but they’ll have to overcome injuries to wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler; cornerback Ronald Darby; and linebackers Bradley Chubb and Josey Jewell. For this week’s game against Baltimore, they don’t know where they stand at guard after Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner got hurt Sunday.
Several off-the-radar teams have entered the playoff mix.
The biggest surprise has been the Carolina Panthers, who are 3-0. They’ve benefited from an easy schedule, but they have the top-ranked defense. Coordinator Phil Snow has put together a great blitzing package that teams haven’t figured out. Sam Darnold has done a decent job at quarterback since coming over from the Jets.
The Arizona Cardinals are also 3-0. Kyler Murray looks great at quarterback, and the defense has been better than expected. The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0 and looking strong thanks to quarterback Derek Carr and pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The New Orleans Saints have surprised everyone with wins over Green Bay and New England.
A pair of playoff hopefuls have real cause for concern.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have perhaps the most reason to worry: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting pounded behind a rebuilt offensive line and has looked like a player nearing the end of his career. Despite having a strong defense, the Steelers, at 1-2, could be in trouble.
But they aren’t alone in having a concerning start. The Indianapolis Colts were an 11-win team last year, but this year they are 0-3 with two tough games — at Miami and at Baltimore — coming up next. Quarterback Carson Wentz is playing on two bad ankles, and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Seattle Seahawks and Chiefs are 1-2 and have question marks on defense, but both have the talent on offense to get back on track. It’s a long season, and there is a lot of time to straighten things out.