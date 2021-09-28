Each week during the NFL season, The Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, the Rams take over at No. 1 after a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who fall to the No. 4 spot. The Packers move into the top five thanks to some last-minute field goal heroics against the 49ers. The Chiefs crash down to the middle of the pack after dropping another close game, this time to the Chargers. The winless Jaguars still sit in the bottom spot.