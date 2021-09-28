“We had a crazy stretch of games,” Centennial Coach Justin Thomas said. “We learned a lot about ourselves.”
The Eagles played five games in six days this month, including a doubleheader on a Saturday, a game against state power Arundel on a Monday and a huge league matchup with Mount Hebron on a Tuesday.
A veteran team with a strong defense, the Eagles played some tight games. Four of the games were decided by one goal. One was decided by penalty kicks.
They emerged from that gantlet 4-1, relatively unscathed and more armed than ever with an identity and a confidence in themselves.
“We learned that we could withstand what I call ‘the fire,’ ” Thomas said. “We were put under some pressure, and we knew it would be a tough stretch. But I was really happy with the resilience they showed.”
— Michael Errigo
Field hockey
Severna Park spent this past weekend at the Proving Grounds, a complex in Conshohocken, Pa., that hosted this year’s Max Field Hockey Invitational, where some of the best teams in the nation faced off.
The Falcons (5-1), ranked No. 15 nationally and No. 3 in the Mid-Atlantic region by the website Max Field Hockey, played two games Saturday before returning home.
They defeated No. 24 New Trier (Ill.) before suffering their first loss of the season to Kingsway Regional (N.J.). Both games ended 2-1, emblematic of the team’s defensive-minded approach.
None of the Falcons’ first six games have had more than three combined goals. The team’s strong defense, headlined by Lehigh commit Zoe Day, has clamped down on the opposition, including in wins over Garrison Forest, Arundel and Broadneck.
Volleyball
It was a busy week for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, and Bishop O’Connell (15-3) didn’t want to be left out.
On Saturday, sophomore Erin Debiec and the Knights beat Flint Hill, 2-0, in a best-of-three match to hand the Huskies (10-1) their first loss. It was a significant turnaround for O’Connell, which fell to the Huskies, 3-0, just two weeks ago.
Debiec said the team was nervous when it first faced Flint Hill but was confident and prepared for the rematch. “This was a big win, a big upset for us,” Debiec said. “This is going to put us forward for a lot of different games.
The teams squared off again Saturday in the final round of the Flint Hill-hosted tournament, and this time the Huskies prevailed, 2-1.
In the waning points of the match, Flint Hill freshman Macaria Spears hit a ball directly into the face of Debiec.
“My eyes started watering, and I started crying a little bit,” Debiec said.
After sitting out for the trainer to run a quick concussion test, Debiec went back in for a few points. It wasn’t quick enough; O’Connell dropped the set, 15-6.
Girls’ soccer
Girls’ soccer teams at Maryland and D.C. public schools play in the fall before those states’ travel teams heighten their workload in the spring. Virginia follows a reversed schedule, with public schools competing in the spring and travel teams intensifying their training in the fall.
So where does that leave the D.C. private schools, which compete in the fall and field players from D.C., Maryland and Virginia?
At Maret, Coach Will Fierro, hired in July 2020, has varied his players’ training schedules to protect their health. Players who compete in rigorous club itineraries in the fall are afforded recovery days, and athletes who aren’t on travel teams or face light schedules train harder.
Fierro’s strategy has worked so far. The Frogs, who rose to the Independent School League’s upper division this season, are 4-0 and healthy.
“We would like to keep winning games and be undefeated,” said Fierro, a certified personal trainer. “But I feel like the most important thing … is to also make sure that the girls are not getting hurt. Obviously the system is kind of hard on the girls. … That we don’t have the same schedule, the only person it’s hurting is the girls.”
— Kyle Melnick
Cross-country
The Braddock Relays have an unconventional setup. Schools can enter three boys’ teams and three girls’ teams, each divided by speed. The fastest five runners are part of the “A” team, the next five are the “B” team, and the following five comprise the “C” team. Victories are weighted the same regardless of category — so a “C” team win counts the same as one by the “A” team.
That means depth matters. And W.T. Woodson has plenty of depth.
The girls won all three relays, with freshman Sarah Hymans clocking the fastest split, and the boys had the fastest “B” and “C” teams. The Cavaliers missed a six-team sweep by 12 seconds, falling to the Madison boys’ “A” team.
The gap in that relay could have been much wider.
Woodson senior Cole Dawson, who had the fastest split for the Cavaliers, began the final leg of the race needing to make up half a minute. With half a mile remaining, Dawson caught up to first place and was prepared for a final sprint when he got tangled up with a slower runner that Woodson and Madison had lapped.
It’s impossible to say who would have won had Dawson avoided the slowdown.
Tennis
In hindsight, the 2020 season might not have been the best time to join a new sport, but for St. Mary’s Ryken senior Callie McDonough, starting tennis during the coronavirus pandemic was a welcome change.
“I actually started playing for the first time ever last year — kind of just to try something new,” said McDonough, who previously played basketball. “It was kind of challenging because we didn’t even really have a coach, so we didn’t have a lot of preseason workouts. So the first day of tryouts I came and I couldn’t even really hit the ball, honestly.”
Supportive teammates — and a new coach — helped her and the Knights build a foundation. McDonough, now a senior, wants to pay it forward to younger players and foster a supportive community among the team.
“You really can’t be too hard on yourself, and I know it’s definitely hard to pick up a new sport,” McDonough said. “That’s definitely what I needed to hear last year, and that’s what I heard from my team: ‘Don’t be too hard on yourself; it’s okay. Everyone starts somewhere.’ ”
St. Mary’s Ryken lost its first match against Good Counsel on Sept. 14 and next plays John Paul the Great on Thursday.
— Aaron Credeur