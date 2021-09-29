Here are five takeaways:
Kempny rusty in return
Michal Kempny was back on the ice for the Capitals for the first time since August 2020. The 31-year-old is coming off a series of major injuries, including a torn Achilles (2020) and a Grade 2 MCL sprain (2021) in his left leg. Kempny, whose strength has been his skating abilities, said he was finally pain-free coming into training camp this season.
If he stays healthy, the defenseman will likely be in the Capitals’ plans. Against the Devils, Kempny was paired with prospect Vincent Iorio. However, Kempny’s return was rough.
Early in the first period, Yegor Sharangovich got past Kempny and Iorio and made a pretty backhanded goal past goaltender Zach Fucale for the game’s opening score. Only 45 seconds into the second period. Kempny had a giveaway right in front of his own goal that resulted in Jack Hughes’s backhander over Fucale. Kempny was also on the ice for Hischier’s game-winner.
“We got to give him some games,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “It’s been a long grind for him, two major surgeries and we got to give him some time to play and work things out.”
Lapierre making a bold statement
Hendrix Lapierre, the Capitals’ 2020 first-round draft pick, is making a strong case to stick this preseason. After a two-assist night in Sunday’s preseason opener, he had two primary assists Wednesday.
His first assist came when he sprung Oshie for a second-period breakaway with a pinpoint pass before Oshie’s slick finish past Jonathan Bernier. His second was an assist to Vecchione on the power play.
Lapierre played second-line center between Aliaksei Protas and Oshie. He centered Joe Snively and Brian Pinho on Sunday.
Lapierre is not eligible to join the Capitals’ AHL team in Hershey, Pa. this season if he doesn’t make the NHL roster. Per the long-standing agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, he must return to his juniors team since he is only 19.
“He is young, but that is what training camp is for,” Laviolette said. “It’s for people to come in and make a case for something. He has looked good through camp but he’s got an opportunity inside of the games and in situational play and so far he’s done a good job.”
Capitals adjust power play
The Capitals tweaked their top power play unit with the absence of Nicklas Backstrom (hip) forcing the team to adjust personnel.
Anthony Mantha was inserted into the first unit, playing in front of the net. Evgeny Kuznetsov was at the half wall — the spot near the boards atop the faceoff circle. Oshie was in the slot, Carlson at the point and Alex Ovechkin in his familiar spot at the left circle.
The Capitals converted twice in the second period with the man advantage, with Carlson scoring with the first group and Vecchione the second. They went two of four on the night on the power play.
Backstrom, who has not skated at training camp, is listed as week-to-week and there is no timetable for his return.
Kuznetsov gets a look on penalty kill
Kuznetsov, coming off a season plagued by inconsistency, could be a major X-factor for the Capitals. In addition to being a key part of the offense and the power play, Laviolette gave him 2:37 of ice time on the penalty kill, a spot he’s rarely played in eight NHL seasons. In the last two regular seasons, he’s only spent 2:30 of ice time shorthanded across 104 games.
“Often times, guys that are really creative, guys they can read from a penalty kill position what the power play is trying to do and so it is something that we are looking at,” Laviolette said.
Washington attempted to put Kuznetsov on the penalty kill back in 2018, but it did not stick.
Mantha gets some run on top line
The Capitals tried out an early first line combination that included Mantha on the right side of Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. Mantha, acquired at the trade deadline last season, played primarily on the second line with Backstrom and Oshie last year.
Mantha, 27, brings another big-bodied forward to complement Washington’s captain, while also giving Kuznetsov another offensive option. Mantha had 15 goals last season between his time in Detroit and Washington.
