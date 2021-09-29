There will be, and already is, debate about whether an MVP should come from a team that loses more than 90 games. It’s silly, because Tatis is going to miss the playoffs, and Harper right now is on the outside looking in, and if this year’s award could go only to Giants or Dodgers or Brewers or Braves, then it should be recast and renamed. Plus, we already know there is no clear-cut definition of what most valuable means. So I’m here to argue that Soto’s value — even to a sorry Washington Nationals team — is astronomical.