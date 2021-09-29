“It was just: Henry Blanco, Henry Blanco, Henry Blanco,” Ruiz, 23, said with a laugh. “They were all so excited that I would be coached by him. In Venezuela, you know, Henry is like the man.”
Blanco, from Caracas, and Ruiz, from Valencia, had not met before Ruiz arrived from the Los Angeles Dodgers as the highlight of a trade package for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. But because of their shared background, and because of their shared position, Blanco felt an immediate connection with the kid.
As the Nationals’ bullpen coach, Blanco trains their catchers and is in the inner ring of Martinez’s inner circle. He is 50, more than double Ruiz’s age, and played 16 seasons in the majors, appearing in at least three games with 11 different teams. Ruiz, on the other hand, is a top prospect and a big part of Washington’s future. Blanco is in the early stages of grooming him to be just that.
Ruiz debuted with the Nationals on Aug. 30. This past weekend in Cincinnati, he clubbed two homers — his first and second with the team — and entered Tuesday with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .286/.342/.414 in 76 plate appearances over 19 games with Washington.
That’s definite progress — some bright spots in a mostly dark September. But Blanco’s education is much more focused on catching fundamentals and game-calling.
“We already knew each other pretty well the day he got here, you know?” Blanco said, nodding to their shared roots. “I know where he comes from; he knows where I come from, what it means to be from there and adapt to a new country. I just want him to be comfortable, man. I want him to be able to ask me anything he wants.”
In a short time, has Ruiz gotten used to tapping Blanco for advice?
“I’m getting there,” he answered with a slight grin. “He knows so much.”
“You get to learn from one of the best, and he takes these kids and he really breaks things down, simplifies everything and really stays on them every day,” Martinez said of Blanco’s approach. “. . . You watch them out in the bullpen, and he’s got a machine out there and he’s really getting them ready — blocking balls, framing. He tries to set the machine up to what our pitchers are going to throw, so they work on that right away. And then he talks a lot about how to pitch guys with that and what to look for in-game. If something is not working, what are you going to go to? Let’s say his slider isn’t working; what’s the next pitch?”
As far as coaches go, Blanco is shy with reporters and deflects attention. On top of that, interviews are hard to schedule because he’s always in the bullpen, training catchers or watching a pitcher throw. But he eventually agreed to a quick chat about Ruiz, who has been the everyday starter with Riley Adams as his backup.
Once he started, though, Blanco forgot he had set a five-minute limit. He talked for eight and joked about how he could have kept going.
“You know, him coming over has really energized me,” Blanco explained. “It’s just awesome to see a young guy with so much potential. We have a lot to work on, some catching fundamentals, the usual stuff. But I see a star in him. He’s got the makings of a star.”
So far, Blanco has mostly watched Ruiz and gathered intel. When players are drafted by the Nationals, there is a “no touch” period that lasts for about a month. It gives coaches an opportunity to see their pitching delivery, their swing or their catching style, then chart a plan. Blanco is taking a similar approach with Ruiz.
Since Ruiz was only recalled four weeks ago, Blanco didn’t want to overwhelm him with details and direction. Blanco wants Ruiz to shorten his arm path on throws to second base. He also could set up a bit earlier, giving the pitcher a clear target before his windup begins. But that comes with repetition and familiarity with the staff. And what Ruiz has, maybe more than anything, is time to grow.
On Saturday against the Reds, he blocked a pitch in the dirt before throwing out a runner at second. Later in the game, he quickly popped from his crouch to nail a runner at third. Blanco said game-calling will come around last, because experience is required to improve in that area. Already, though, multiple pitchers have praised Ruiz’s preparation and feel behind the plate. Lefty Josh Rogers even credited Ruiz with turning around his season at Class AAA Rochester.
“I want to produce at the plate, of course,” Ruiz said. “But I know that catching is a huge part of my job. I have a lot to learn there and know Henry can teach me.”
Ruiz’s coaches and teammates, past and present, describe him as a quiet listener, content to survey a room instead of owning it. Publicly, Blanco projects the same way. But Martinez laughed at the suggestion that Blanco is a man of few words. When it comes to coaching, Martinez pointed out, he is quick to share an opinion or guidance. That goes for in-game decisions, too, now that Blanco is helping in the dugout.
Although he typically manages a winter ball team in Venezuela, Blanco will spend the entire upcoming offseason in Miami. Ruiz plans to head home after the year and then come back to the States, starting with Miami in January. One can imagine, then, whose name will surface on his phone.
“I told him, ‘Once you get to Miami, we’ll find a field; it’s work,’ ” Blanco said before laughing. “He’s going to be sick of hearing my voice.”