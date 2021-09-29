“You get to learn from one of the best, and he takes these kids and he really breaks things down, simplifies everything and really stays on them every day,” Martinez said of Blanco’s approach. “. . . You watch them out in the bullpen, and he’s got a machine out there and he’s really getting them ready — blocking balls, framing. He tries to set the machine up to what our pitchers are going to throw, so they work on that right away. And then he talks a lot about how to pitch guys with that and what to look for in-game. If something is not working, what are you going to go to? Let’s say his slider isn’t working; what’s the next pitch?”