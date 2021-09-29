The change is effective in 2022 and was recommended in a report by Kaplan, Hecker & Fink, the law firm hired to review disparities that became national stories when glaring images emerged of the difference in training facilities at the tournaments’ sites.
“Women’s basketball has grown tremendously over the past several years, and we remain focused on our priority of enhancing and growing the game,” Lynn Holzman, the NCAA’s vice president of women’s basketball, said in a statement. “The brand recognition that March Madness carries will broaden marketing opportunities as we continue that work to elevate the women’s basketball championship.”
The NCAA was heavily criticized this past March, and the independent review, released in early August, determined that the NCAA was “significantly undervaluing women’s basketball as an asset.” The NCAA’s announcement promised that the branding decision is “one of many initiatives being evaluated to address gender inequity issues.”
Members of the Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee unanimously supported extending the March Madness brand, which can now be used on the court during tournament play.
“This is just the start when it comes to improving gender equity in the way the two Division I basketball championships are conducted,” Lisa Campos, the committee’s chair and the director of athletics at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said in the NCAA’s statement. “Adding the March Madness trademark to the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will enhance the development and public perception of the sport, and the oversight committee looks forward to its work to address other recommendations through the governance structure to continue those efforts.”
The independent review came at a time when the NCAA has been put on its heels by a broader movement toward reforms. The organization lost a major Supreme Court case over athlete compensation in June, and in July it was forced to reverse rules that long forbade college athletes from profiting off their names, images and likenesses.
Social media helped fuel the outcry during the March tournaments when WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu shared images of the men’s and women’s weight rooms, writing that she “thought this was a joke. WTF is this?!? To all the women playing in the @marchmadness tournament, keep grinding!”
The NCAA also announced Wednesday that it will change how it budgets finances for the basketball championships. Rather than adjusting them from the previous year, the staffs for the men’s and women’s championships will start fresh, using a “zero-based budgeting method.” The aim of that change, the NCAA said, is “toward increasing opportunities for planning collaboration and cross-promotion, as well as making the two championships more financially equitable.”
The disparity was on display during the women’s tournament in San Antonio, which had a $14.5 million budget that was just half of the men’s and a visible lack of promotion. “It’s almost exhausting because I spent 40 years in coaching and we never got to a point where we have equity — and it’s even more glaring now than it ever was before,” retired coach Muffet McGraw, who led Notre Dame to seven national championship games and two titles, told The Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins in March.
Withholding the use of “March Madness” from the women’s tournament and the ugly visuals led Congress to ask for a review of the NCAA’s other championships and raised questions about the organization’s role in fueling inequity in college sports, a sign that scrutiny was coming.
Megan Rapinoe, the outspoken U.S. women’s national soccer team star, amped up the pressure, singling out NCAA President Mark Emmert during testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform about equal-pay issues in soccer.
“For Mark Emmert and the executives at the NCAA, you just simply have to do better,” Rapinoe said at the hearing in late March.
