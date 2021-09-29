So, naturally, the chance of five different pitches was hard to keep up with Tuesday. And by bending to Freeland’s will, the Nationals wasted a solid start by Patrick Corbin, who scattered two runs and struck out nine in six innings of a 3-1 loss.
Corbin was burned on an RBI double by Ryan McMahon and Trevor Story’s 475-foot homer, which turned a hanging slider into a ball flying through orbit. Freeland worked 6⅔ innings, his line only stained when Lane Thomas, his final batter, took a full-count change-up for a walk with the bases loaded. Maybe most impressively, Freeland held Juan Soto to a groundout, a pop fly and a grounder that triggered a double play in three quiet at-bats.
Was this Corbin’s final start of the year? That hasn’t been determined yet.
As of now, if the Nationals (65-93) unfurl their rotation in order, their final four games would belong to Paolo Espino, Erick Fedde, Josh Rogers and Josiah Gray. But since they’re off Thursday, they could shuffle their plans and get Corbin another outing. One possibility is moving Gray up to Saturday, when he could pitch on regular rest, before Corbin does the same in the season finale. In that case, Rogers or Fedde loses a start, though Washington could piggyback them in a series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Nationals Park.
When Manager Dave Martinez first mentioned a weekend start for Corbin, he again stressed the importance of building momentum before the offseason. Publicly, he considered it more likely to happen if Corbin was good against the Rockies, instead of the more logical reason of using a Red Sox matchup to rebound from a sideways night in Denver. But the latter still seemed like an underlying reason to stay flexible, just in case. And maybe that’s because, given Corbin’s year to date, it felt more likely that the Rockies would knock him around.
Early on, Corbin was locked in and deceiving the Rockies (72-85). He struck out three in the first, all with slow sliders, and would have had a one-two-three inning if Yadiel Hernandez didn’t lose a routine flyball in the lights for a Story double. His second was even quicker, yielding a single to Elías Díaz, striking out McMahon on three pitches and inducing a double play from Yonathan Daza. And in the third, after walking the leadoff batter, Corbin retired the next three to hang with Freeland, who entered with a 4.50 ERA.
The Rockies squeezed their damage against Corbin into the fourth and fifth. Story’s homer, a mammoth shot in the fifth, was a National League-high 37th allowed by Corbin this season. Beyond that, though, and Colorado’s mini rally in the fourth, Corbin finished with 18 swings and misses on his slider. Twelve called strikes with his four-seam fastball helped, too. The success, however measured, followed 6⅔ scoreless innings at the Cincinnati Reds last week. And because he was solid, even sharp for most of the night, his ERA dipped from 5.92 to 5.82.
Freeland, meanwhile, danced around one hit for the Nationals in the first, second, third and fourth. In the latter three innings, they had a leadoff base runner and couldn’t score. Washington finished 0 for 9 with men in scoring position. Soto struck out in his final plate appearance, dropping well behind Trea Turner in the batting NL title race. On his 37th birthday, Ryan Zimmerman reached twice — on a double in the fourth, then an infield single in the eighth — but the Nationals’ best chance passed when, after Freeland walked Thomas in the seventh to make it 2-1, Alcides Escobar stranded three with a flyout to center against reliever Tyler Kinley.
Colorado stretched its advantage against reliever Jhon Romero in the bottom half. Offense, and late offense, had been faint positives of Washington’s past two months. Just not Tuesday or whenever Freeland starts.