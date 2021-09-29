So, naturally, the chance of five different pitches was hard to keep up with Tuesday night at Coors Field. And by bending to Freeland’s will, the Nationals wasted a solid start by Patrick Corbin, who scattered two runs and struck out nine in six innings of a 3-1 loss.
Corbin was burned on an RBI double by Ryan McMahon and Trevor Story’s 475-foot homer, which turned a hanging slider into a ball flying through orbit. Freeland worked 6⅔ innings, his line only stained when Lane Thomas, his final batter, took a full-count change-up for a walk with the bases loaded. Maybe most impressively, Freeland held Juan Soto to a groundout, a pop fly and a grounder that triggered a double play in three quiet at-bats.
“There’s a lot of opportunities for these young guys,” Ryan Zimmerman, who turned 37 on Tuesday, said when asked if it can be hard to rev up for the last week of the season. “... Even for a guy like Patrick, who obviously hasn’t had a good year, but the last few starts — four, five, six starts or whatever — he’s obviously looked a lot sharper. So for him to finish strong and go into the offseason on a positive note, it’s been fun to watch him kind of grind it out.”
Was this the end of Corbin’s mostly dismal year? That hasn’t been determined.
As of now, if the Nationals (65-93) unfurl their rotation in order, their final four games would belong to Paolo Espino, Erick Fedde, Josh Rogers and Josiah Gray. But because they’re off Thursday, they could shuffle their plans and get Corbin another outing. One possibility is moving Gray up to Saturday, when he could pitch on regular rest, before Corbin does the same in the season finale. In that case, Rogers or Fedde loses a start, though Washington could piggyback them in a series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Nationals Park.
Will the Nats pay Juan Soto? What should fans expect in 2022? Post Sports writers answered your questions.
When Manager Dave Martinez first mentioned a weekend start for Corbin, he again stressed the importance of building momentum before the offseason. Publicly, he considered it more likely to happen if Corbin was good against the Rockies instead of the more logical reason of using a Red Sox matchup to rebound from a sideways night in Denver. But the latter still seemed like an underlying reason to stay flexible, just in case. And maybe that’s because, given Corbin’s year to date, it felt more likely that the Rockies would knock him around.
“I’ll probably talk to him [Wednesday] and see how I feel,” Corbin said of discussing the next step with Martinez. “Coming off of last year, where I made only [11] starts, to 30-plus starts this season was a big jump. And obviously we’re not where we want to be at this point in the season. But I do feel good, and I think the most important thing is to make sure I’m 100 percent going into next season.”
Early on, Corbin was locked in and deceiving the Rockies (72-85). He struck out three in the first, all on low sliders, and would have had a one-two-three inning if Yadiel Hernandez didn’t lose a routine flyball in the lights for a Story double. His second was even quicker. He yielded a single to Elías Díaz, struck out McMahon on three pitches and induced a double play from Yonathan Daza. And in the third, after he walked the leadoff batter, Corbin retired the next three to hang with Freeland, who entered with a 4.50 ERA.
The Rockies squeezed their damage against Corbin into the fourth and fifth. Story’s homer, a mammoth shot in the fifth, was a National League-high 37th allowed by Corbin this season. Beyond that, though, and Colorado’s mini rally in the fourth, he finished with 18 swings and misses on his slider. Twelve called strikes with his four-seam fastball helped, too. The success, however measured, followed 6⅔ scoreless innings at the Cincinnati Reds last week. And because he was solid, even sharp for most of the night, his ERA dipped from 5.92 to 5.82 in 31 starts.
“I just kind of felt back to normal a little bit,” Corbin said of an adjusted arm slot that has clicked in his past two starts. “Being able to use that slider, command my fastball to both sides of the plate — just something small that I thought about and hopefully will continue to think about that and use it for games to come.”
Freeland danced around one hit for the Nationals in the first, second, third and fourth. In the latter three innings, they had a leadoff base runner and couldn’t score. Washington finished 0 for 9 with men in scoring position and bounced into four double plays. Soto struck out in his final plate appearance, dropping well behind Trea Turner in the NL batting race. Zimmerman reached twice — on a double in the fourth, then an infield single in the eighth — but the Nationals’ best chance passed when, after Freeland walked Thomas to make it 2-1, Alcides Escobar stranded three with a flyout to center against reliever Tyler Kinley.
Colorado stretched its advantage against reliever Jhon Romero in the bottom half. Offense — and late offense — had been a faint positive of Washington’s past two months. Just not Tuesday or whenever Freeland starts.