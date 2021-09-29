When Manager Dave Martinez first mentioned a weekend start for Corbin, he again stressed the importance of building momentum before the offseason. Publicly, he considered it more likely to happen if Corbin was good against the Rockies instead of the more logical reason of using a Red Sox matchup to rebound from a sideways night in Denver. But the latter still seemed like an underlying reason to stay flexible, just in case. And maybe that’s because, given Corbin’s year to date, it felt more likely that the Rockies would knock him around.