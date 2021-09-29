Espino was at bat in the second, fighting away pitches, when a sideways rain arrived. The 34-year-old has been both a feel-good story and an illustration of the Nationals’ thin roster and lack of pitching depth. His first appearance of the season, way back on April 18, was a spot start in place of Stephen Strasburg, who had just gone to the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Espino figured he’d log a few innings — no more than five — before returning to the minors. Instead, he hung around in the bullpen, fooling hitters with that looping curve, and never left.