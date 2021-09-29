In truth, this contest didn’t need a storm to drag and stumble. Washington’s relievers managed that fine on their own. After play resumed at Coors Field, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez had to use five pitchers to cover three innings. Not all were guilty of nudging their club toward another loss. Andres Machado worked a scoreless fourth. Austin Voth limited the damage despite inheriting a bases-loaded jam. But Mason Thompson, Alberto Baldonado, Jhon Romero and Erick Fedde were not so sharp. They were varying levels of the opposite.
“It was just a long day,” Martinez said. “We came back and we started walking guys right away and it led to some big innings. After that fourth inning, we couldn’t get anything going with the bats.”
Ultimately, the weather might have ended the best season of Paolo Espino’s long and winding career. With no guarantee that Espino pitches against the Red Sox this weekend, he could finish with a 4.27 ERA in 109⅔ innings, many of them as a full-time member of the rotation.
Martinez also announced that Patrick Corbin is done for the year — partly because of a small blister on his left index finger and also because the club is happy with how his past two starts went. Fedde, who was originally expected to face the Boston Red Sox this weekend, instead pitched the eighth Wednesday and will not start again this season. Fedde will end the year as a reliever because he is already at a career-high 132⅔ innings. And since Espino threw just 34 pitches, he could, in theory, start on short rest in the Nationals’ season finale.
“I’m going to sit down and talk to him here in a little while and see how he feels,” Martinez said. “But if he feels okay, we might use him again. Could possibly be Sunday.”
“I feel good,” Espino added after the loss. “I know my body is definitely going to recover good for Sunday. If they want me to start, and that’s a possibility, I’ll be ready for it. I’m going to prepare myself as if I’m going to go either to the pen or to start.”
Espino was at the plate in the second, fighting away pitches, when a sideways rain arrived. The 34-year-old has been both a feel-good story and an illustration of the Nationals’ thin roster and lack of pitching depth. His first appearance of the season, way back on April 18, was a spot start in place of Stephen Strasburg, who had just gone to the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Espino figured he would log a few innings — no more than five — before returning to the minors. Instead, he hung around in the bullpen, fooling hitters with that looping curve, and never left.
Wednesday, then, he trotted out for his 19th start, holding a 2-0 lead. The Nationals earned it with four straight hits to start the game, taxing Rockies starter Peter Lambert. He yielded eight total, including a pair of singles for Josh Bell, and was hooked after Luis García’s RBI double in the third. Espino had four runs on his line, put there by an RBI single for C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon’s three-run homer in the first. Colorado extended the inning, making that spurt possible, on a 57-mph dribbler by Trevor Story.
So bad luck clouded part of Espino’s day. Otherwise, though, it was full of bad weather and some misplaced pitches, including a middle-middle fastball that was crushed by McMahon. But it was the rain, not Espino’s underperformance, that forced Martinez to tap seven arms out of the pen. Underperformance from some relievers just made that number higher.
“I don’t want to end up like this,” Espino said. “But if today was my last outing and I don’t get to pitch again, I mean, in my head . . . either way, I’m going to work hard, I’m going to prepare myself, and I’m going to do everything I can to come back next year even stronger.”
First was Thompson, who entered once Lane Thomas pushed Washington ahead 5-4 with a two-out, two-run single in the third. But Thompson walked Charlie Blackmon, allowed a single to Story and hit Cron with an errant fastball. He was quickly yanked for Voth, who was on the wrong end of a two-run single, ripped by Sam Hilliard, that put the Rockies back in front.
Then Baldonado and Romero combined for a lopsided fifth. Baldonado, a rookie left-hander, walked McMahon, the leadoff batter, before Hilliard struck out and Dom Nuñez singled. Like Thompson, he exited after seeing three batters — the minimum allowed by the rules — and Romero then yielded a double, a single and a sacrifice fly to widen the gap to 9-5.
Combined, Thompson, Voth, Machado, Baldonado and Romero threw 81 pitches to record nine outs. The lone reprieve was that Sean Nolin and Fedde mopped up the mess with relative efficiency. They only needed 62 pitches to set nine down.