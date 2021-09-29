That would seem to be revelatory until we look at the same scenario in Weeks 1-3 last season, when things were reversed: 22 of 27 early games went over the total, while 14 of 21 late-afternoon and prime-time games stayed under the total.
It’s reason No. 3,089 that trends such as that one should be taken with a healthy grain of salt when betting on NFL games.
Our pal Neil Greenberg is off adjusting his models or calculating the cosine or whatever it is Mr. Fancy Stats does while on vacation, so I will try to make everyone some money in NFL Week 4. Here are a few best bets.
All lines as of Wednesday via the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com.
Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (-1)
Pick: Baltimore Ravens money line +100
The Broncos are 3-0 for the first time since 2016, but the wins have come over the league’s horror shows (the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, who have combined to win exactly zero games). The Ravens represent a significant step up in competition, and Denver enters with an increasingly concerning injury list. Its receiving corps took another hit when KJ Hamler (14.8 yards per catch through three games) suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Jets on Sunday. He joins fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve, and the injuries don’t stop there: linebackers Josey Jewell and Bradley Chubb and cornerback Ronald Darby, all starters, still are out, while starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow both left Sunday’s game with injuries that could keep them on the sideline against Baltimore. The Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Lions will be remembered for Justin Tucker’s game-winning, NFL-record doink of a field goal, but the two-point margin of victory was a little deceiving: Baltimore outgained Detroit by a massive two yards per play and scored on five of its final seven possessions. I think Baltimore wins this outright and will take them on the money line as an even-money underdog.
Two-pick, six-point teaser
Team plus original spread
Points
New line
Thursday: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)
+6.5
-1
Sunday: Baltimore Ravens (+1) at Denver Broncos
+6.5
+7.5
For the uninitiated: A teaser is a variation of a parlay bet in which bettors can move the point spread a fixed number of points in their favor, generally six, 6½ or seven points. Using the six-point variation as an example, a team favored by seven becomes favored by one and an underdog getting four points now gets 10. The number of legs (wagers) in the teaser bet determines the odds of the parlay, and all of the wagers involved must win for the teaser bet to cash. Two-team teasers typically pay -120, although there is some deviation, so be sure to shop around to get the best price.
Generally speaking, you want to focus your teasers on favorites giving 7½ to nine points and underdogs getting one to 2½ points so you can move the line past the key numbers of three and seven, the most likely margins of victory in the NFL. In my personal experience, I tend to tease games with lower over-under totals, usually 49 or less. Games with higher over-under totals tend to have more variation, which we’re trying to limit here.
As for this specific teaser, we’re going back to the well with the Ravens, for the reasons explained above and because they’re a good fit for the teaser system. As for the Bengals on Thursday night, the thinking is that Jacksonville’s beleaguered secondary will have no answers for Cincinnati wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase (the first player in the Super Bowl era with touchdown catches of at least 30 yards in each of the first three games of his career) and Tyler Boyd. The Jaguars are giving up 9.0 adjusted net yards per pass attempt, second-worst in the NFL to the Detroit Lions. Cincinnati also is holding opposing passers to an 84.7 rating, sixth best in the league, and Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence already has seven interceptions through three games. Now the rookie — and Urban Meyer, his rookie coach — get a short week of preparation for the first time in their NFL careers.
****
I consider the above two picks to be the week’s best bets. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 3 slate.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +7.5
Washington Football Team (-1) at Atlanta Falcons
Pick: Washington Football Team -1
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3)
Pick: Detroit Lions +3
Tennessee Titans (-8) at New York Jets
Pick: New York Jets +8
Cleveland Browns (-2) at Minnesota Vikings
Pick: Cleveland Browns -2
Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins (-2)
Pick: Miami Dolphins -2
Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5)
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -4.5
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints (-8)
Pick: New York Giants +8
Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at Philadelphia Eagles
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -7
Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills (-16.5)
Pick: Houston Texans +16.5
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-5)
Pick: Arizona Cardinals +5
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-3)
Pick: Seattle Seahawks +3
Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers (-6.5)
Pick: Green Bay Packers -6.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5) at New England Patriots
Pick: New England Patriots +6.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders +3.5