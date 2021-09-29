The Broncos are 3-0 for the first time since 2016, but the wins have come over the league’s horror shows (the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, who have combined to win exactly zero games). The Ravens represent a significant step up in competition, and Denver enters with an increasingly concerning injury list. Its receiving corps took another hit when KJ Hamler (14.8 yards per catch through three games) suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Jets on Sunday. He joins fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve, and the injuries don’t stop there: linebackers Josey Jewell and Bradley Chubb and cornerback Ronald Darby, all starters, still are out, while starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow both left Sunday’s game with injuries that could keep them on the sideline against Baltimore. The Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Lions will be remembered for Justin Tucker’s game-winning, NFL-record doink of a field goal, but the two-point margin of victory was a little deceiving: Baltimore outgained Detroit by a massive two yards per play and scored on five of its final seven possessions. I think Baltimore wins this outright and will take them on the money line as an even-money underdog.