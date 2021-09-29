The signing was announced by the Buccaneers after initially being revealed by Sherman on his podcast.
“I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group,” Sherman said. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win. … This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I weighed all the options with my wife and my family, and this was what we came up with. So I’m ready to strap them back up and go out there and show that these old legs still got some juice.”
Sherman said he received “a lot of interest” from a variety of teams, including the 49ers, Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers’ interest was initially expressed to him by Brady, he said, before formal deliberations with the team began.
“It’s the all-time-great quarterback reaching out,” Sherman said on his podcast. “And any time he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up.”
Sherman and Brady have a history that includes Sherman famously approaching Brady on the field following a Seahawks comeback victory over Brady’s New England Patriots in 2012. Soon after, Sherman commemorated the moment with a photo captioned, “U mad bro?” Sherman said Wednesday that he and Brady have developed a good relationship.
Sherman was with the 49ers the past three seasons after seven seasons with the Seahawks. He called the Buccaneers “a proven team” and said he believes that he will fit well into the scheme of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. The Buccaneers placed one cornerback, Sean Murphy-Bunting, on the injured reserve list because of a dislocated elbow and had another, Jamel Dean, leave this past Sunday’s defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., with a knee injury.
The Buccaneers have a record of 2-1 entering Sunday night’s game at New England that marks Brady’s on-field return to Foxborough, Mass.
“Eventually it comes down to the best opportunity to go out and win,” Sherman said.
Sherman said he worked out on his own to prepare for his opportunity to return to the NFL. He said that he also addressed mental health issues.
“I’ve adapted and changed some things in that respect, in terms of the mental wellness side of things, in talking to counselors and getting some help, getting on some medication that I needed,” Sherman said. “That’s helped tremendously as well, having a supportive family, a supportive wife. … It took a lot. It took a village.”
Sherman pleaded not guilty in July to misdemeanor charges that included two domestic violence counts — criminal trespass and malicious mischief — as well as resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers.
Authorities said in July that the domestic violence component was related to Sherman’s relationship to the occupants of the home, not because of any physical assault. They said Sherman and an officer suffered minor injuries when Sherman physically resisted the attempt to take him into custody and a police canine was deployed to assist. Police said officers responded to a 911 call from the occupants of the home saying that a family member who did not reside at the home was trying to break in.
“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told the Seattle Times then. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person, and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”
The NFL did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment. Sherman faces potential discipline under the sport’s personal conduct policy. The league said in July that it “investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy, the player would be facing discipline.”
Sherman said in a written statement posted to social media in July that he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions.
“I behaved in a manner I am not proud of,” Sherman wrote then. “I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”