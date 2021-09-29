“I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group,” Sherman said. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win. … This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I weighed all the options with my wife and my family, and this was what we came up with. So I’m ready to strap them back up and go out there and show that these old legs still got some juice.”