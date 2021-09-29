As measured by GDP per capita (via the International Monetary Fund), Moldova is second only to Ukraine as the poorest country in Europe. Well-paying jobs are hard to come by in much of Transnistria, but Sheriff gets its name and support from the region’s biggest conglomerate, allowing the club to bring in foreign talent. Founded in 1997, Sheriff has won Moldova’s top league in 19 of the past 21 years, and in August it became the first club from that league to make it through qualifying rounds and reach the group stage of the Champions League. As of Tuesday, Sheriff had an enormous victory on the world stage.